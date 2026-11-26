

There is a burst of energy and undeniable excitement that comes over a room when the crowd realises it has power. It happened at BallR Lagos in December 2024, when Green Indie and Hennessy staged the first Indie Star Search finale. The lights dropped, the names were read, and the verdict was something the audience helped write.

On Thursday, 17 December 2026, that idea returns bigger. Green Indie Artistry opens at 5:00 PM at Baywater Park, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The headliners are 9ice, Fido, and JAYBERRY. Four DJs keep the floor moving between sets. And at the center of the night sits the Indie Star Search, where four finalists perform for the people who will decide who wins.



It is less a concert than a referendum with a dance floor.

The Premise: Judged by the Room

Most competitions are decided behind closed doors. Green Indie flips that. Four finalists perform live, and everyone holding a pass votes on the sets. That audience vote carries its weight in the result.

The format has a sharp edge. The people who paid to be in the room become accountable for what happens in it. If the winner is an artist you championed from the front, you helped put them there.

The competition has history. The inaugural Indie Star, Young Incredible, won in 2024 with “Lagos to Abuja” and walked off under a storm of confetti. The four finalists for 2026 will be revealed on 6 December.

The Headliners



The live bill is built on contrast, and that is deliberate.

9ice legendary entertainer, bringing decades of Lagos street credibility into a room full of emerging talent. This is a statement about continuity: the old guard is standing next to the new one.

Fido is a performance you don’t want to miss, because you know Joy is coming! For a night that asks the crowd to care who wins, a distinctly local identity is a useful anchor.

JAYBERRY brings vibrant energy with heartfelt lyrics. That pairing is harder than it sounds. Energy without substance is cho cho cho; substance without energy is a let down.

Access is tiered, and the structure is worth understanding before you buy. All tickets available here.

VS: General admission: ₦20,000 (about $16 on an international card).

VSOP table, seats 4

XO table, seats 7

The tiers are named for the drinks poured on the night, which suits a Hennessy-backed event. The tables are clearly built for groups who want a base for the night, not just a spot at the rail.

Why It Matters Beyond One Night

Green Indie describes itself as Africa’s first Direct-to-Fan music platform, selling music directly to listeners rather than routing it through labels. Indie Star Search is the most visible expression of that philosophy: it hands part of the discovery decision to the audience.

Whether or not you buy the platform’s broader claims, the event tests an idea. In a creative economy where algorithms often decide what gets heard, a room that votes in real time offers a different signal. It is messier, louder, and more human.



It is also a hybrid worth watching: an independent platform sitting alongside a premium luxury brand and a tiered VIP economy. That is one version of how independent music may get funded and showcased across the continent.

Before You Go

Buy early. Tables move faster for groups.

Watch 6 December. The finalists are revealed that day. Know who you are voting for before you walk in.

Arrive at 5:00 PM. The voting is part of the live night, not an add-on. Don’t forget to bring a friend

Plan the ride. Lagos traffic is its own event.

The Verdict

Green Indie Artistry 2026 pairs a credible headline bill with a competition where the audience has real stakes. Whether it delivers depends on the room. The 2024 finale proved the appetite is there. The question for December is whether the crowd takes its vote seriously enough to match the ambition.



Go, judge, and remember the crown has your name on it too.



Event details

Date: Thursday, 17 December 2026, doors 5:00 PM (Lagos time)

Venue: Baywater Park, 8a Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Lineup: 9ice, Fido, JAYBERRY; DJ Roan Acey, DJ Cypher, DJ Clyde, DJ Kwame Again?

Again? Competition: Indie Star Search; finalists revealed 6 December 2026

Tickets: General ₦20,000; VIP table (4) ₦650,000; XO table (7) ₦1,000,000

Age: 18+

In partnership with: Hennessy

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