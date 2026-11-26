Did you grow up watching Pete Edochie in Nollywood films? Then you probably remember that voice. Deep, commanding and unmistakable, it often came with his signature red cap, traditional Igbo attire and a generous helping of proverbs. The actor was just as memorable away from the screen, where his sharp wit, outspoken nature and candid opinions made him a fascinating personality in interviews. He was never one to shy away from saying exactly what he thought, and that straightforwardness became another part of what audiences remembered about him.

For generations of Nollywood viewers, Pete Edochie was the actor they could recognise before he had even finished his first sentence. He became one of Nigerian cinema’s most familiar faces, often playing kings, chiefs, fathers and respected elders. His breakthrough came in 1987 when he portrayed Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe‘s Things Fall Apart, a performance that helped establish him as one of Nollywood’s most respected actors.

The veteran actor passed away in Enugu yesterday, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, at the age of 79, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Born in Zaria and originally from Ifite Nteje in Anambra State, Edochie began his career in broadcasting in 1967, eventually rising to become Deputy Managing Director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service. He went on to feature in hundreds of films, including Igodo, The Egg of Life and Lionheart.

Survived by his wife, Josephine, and their six children, including actors Linc and Yul Edochie, he leaves behind a remarkable body of work. As we remember his life and contribution to Nigerian cinema, here are five films that capture some of the performances that made Pete Edochie a household name.

Things Fall Apart (1987)

Before Nollywood’s home-video boom even began, Pete Edochie became a household name across Nigeria and internationally through his breakout role as Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel Things Fall Apart. Directed by David Orere, the acclaimed television miniseries marked Edochie’s first professional acting role and saw him bring the proud, fierce, and deeply conflicted Umuofia warrior to life with remarkable nuance. His performance was so transformative that, for generations of viewers, Edochie and Okonkwo became inseparable.

Rituals (1997)

As Nollywood entered its golden home-video era in the late 1990s, Edochie starred in Andy Amenechi’s gripping thriller Rituals as Don Pedro, a calculating member of a secretive and ruthless society. Trading his traditional royal regalia for sharp corporate power plays, Edochie anchored a cautionary drama about unchecked political ambition, greed, and moral compromise. His cool, authoritative delivery alongside co-stars including Richard Mofe–Damijo, Bob–Manuel Udokwu, and Eucharia Anunobi made the film one of the defining Nollywood thrillers of the decade.

Igodo: The Land of the Living Dead (1999)

In this landmark supernatural adventure directed by Andy Amenechi and Don Pedro Obaseki, Edochie played one of the principal elders guiding a cursed community desperate for salvation. The story follows seven chosen warriors sent into a perilous evil forest to retrieve a mystical sword capable of breaking the land’s curse. Sharing the screen with Sam Dede, Norbert Young, and Charles Okafor, Edochie grounded the high-stakes fantasy with his signature gravitas and mastery of Igbo proverbs.

Egg of Life (2003)

Directed by Andy Amenechi, Egg of Life stands out as one of early-2000s Nollywood’s most beloved fantasy epics, with Edochie cast as the Igwe whose kingdom is thrown into crisis when his young heir falls gravely ill.When the chief priestess—played by Clarion Chukwura—reveals that only a sacred egg hidden deep within a spirit-guarded forest can save the prince’s life, a group of maidens embarks on a perilous quest. Edochie’s dignified portrayal of a father and monarch balancing royal duty with quiet vulnerability gave the film its emotional core.

Lionheart (2018)

For a younger global audience, Edochie’s performance as Chief Ernest Obiagu in Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut Lionheart remains one of his most endearing screen appearances. Playing the respected founder of Lionheart Transport Company who is forced to step back due to health challenges, Edochie brought warmth, humour, and quiet wisdom to a modern family drama co-starring Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, and Onyeka Onwenu. Released worldwide on Netflix in 2019, the film showcased his effortless transition into contemporary cinema.