The official trailer for Spiraling, a Nigerian psychological thriller starring Toni Tones (King of Boys, The Smart Money Woman), Jim Iyke (Bad Comments, Merry Men 2), Seun Ajayi ((Japa, The Smart Money Woman )and Folu Storms (Red Circle, Baby Farm), has been unveiled ahead of the series’ release on November 26th.

Set against the backdrop of a historic election, the series follows Sade (Tones), a successful tech entrepreneur whose carefully constructed life begins to unravel after an impulsive affair sets off a chain of deception and betrayal.

What begins as a private indiscretion quickly threatens Sade’s relationships, reputation and everything she has worked to build.

The series explores the consequences of desire, ambition and the lengths people will go to protect their carefully constructed lives.

Spiraling is created and directed by Wande Thomas and produced by Thomas and Isoken Ogiemwonyi through Urbangidi Showtime and Studio Ogiso.

The four-part thriller marks another addition to KAVA’s growing catalogue of African film and television content.

Spiraling launches on November 26, 2026 exclusively on streaming platform KAVA .

Watch the official trailer for Spiraling below.