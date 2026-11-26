The four-part series, also starring Jim Iyke, Seun Ajayi and Folu Storms, is now streaming exclusively on KAVA.

An illicit affair threatens to upend the life of a successful tech entrepreneur in the final trailer for Spiraling, the Nigerian psychological thriller from creator and director Wande Thomas, unveiled to coincide with the series’ streaming debut.

Toni Tones (King of Boys, The Smart Money Woman) stars as Sade, a woman whose professional success and carefully curated personal life begin to unravel following a single lapse in judgment. Against the backdrop of a historic election, what starts as a private indiscretion escalates into a web of deception, betrayal and unprecedented consequences.

Jim Iyke (Bad Comments, Merry Men 2), Seun Ajayi (Japa, The Smart Money Woman) and Folu Storms (Red Circle, Baby Farm) round out the principal cast.

A new series of character posters has also been released alongside the final trailer, spotlighting the key players in the psychological thriller.

Exploring the intersection of ambition, desire and power, the series examines the lengths people will go to protect their reputations, and what happens when they can no longer control the narrative.

Spiraling is created and directed by Thomas, who also produces alongside Isoken Ogiemwonyi under their respective production banners, Urbangidi Showtime and Studio Ogiso.

The four-part thriller marks the latest addition to KAVA’s growing slate of straight to series African scripted entertainment.

Watch the final trailer and see the newly released character posters below:

More character posters here

All four episodes of Spiraling are now streaming exclusively on KAVA. Watch the series here https://watch.kava.tv/spiraling