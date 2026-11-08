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From Runway to Red Carpet: Folu Storms Dazzles in Iremitide at AFRIFF Opening Gala 2026

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Folu Storms’ latest fashion moment is proof that more really is more.

The actress stepped out in a fresh-off-the-runway creation by Nigerian label Iremitide at the AFRIFF Opening Gala.

There’s plenty to take in here with the strapless, floor-length gown covered in oversized metallic gold paillettes. The overlapping discs create a striking, armour-like texture. We enjoy how the reflective finish brings movement and dimension to an otherwise streamlined silhouette.

A sleek, braided bun allowed the neckline to shine and delicate gold drop earrings from Symbols of Authority adding just the right amount of polish to this stellar look.

 

Iremitide at Lagos Fashion Week

Credits

Muse: @folustorms

Dress: @iremitideofficial

Location: @thesocialatelierng

Jewellery: @symbolsofauthority

Makeup: @glam_bysheyi

Hair:  @styledbydesojiii

Photography & Video: @l0niimi | Content assist @curatedbycole_ 

Creative Direction: @kindredkreative for @spiralingseries

Creative Assistant: @iamtofemi

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