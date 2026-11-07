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'Make Dem See': American Cola Club Talent Returns for Season Two

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‘Make Dem See’: American Cola Club Talent Returns for Season Two

Written by American Cola Nigeria
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Let’s talk about something plenty of us know too well. It is rarely the talent that is missing. You have been dancing since secondary school. You have been on the decks for years. You have been painting walls that people stop to photograph. The talent is there.
What is missing is the room. The one where somebody with reach finally looks up and goes, oh.
American Cola Club Talent is back for season two, and this year the theme says the quiet part out loud: Make Dem See. Entries open 6th November, 2026.
But first, can we talk about last season?
If you were following in 2025, you’ll remember Show Your Flow. Five weeks. Talents from rap, dance, street art, disc jockeying, basketball, skating and BMX. Ten finalists. One winner.
That winner was DJ Mafdee Bitrus Moses Bugama. Fourteen years of showing up, reading crowds and moving people before a platform like this came along. He went home with ₦1.5 million, a year of music streaming, a year’s supply of American Cola, media interviews, and a community impact project that American Cola funded completely.
Temz BusyTm (@temz_the_dj) came in as first runner-up, and dancer Adetutu (@_therealadetutu) took second place. 👏
And when the voting got tough? He went outside and asked people for votes one by one, because the rules allowed one vote per day. That is the kind of hustle and determination we love to see.
So what does “Make Dem See” actually mean?
Season one asked you to show your flow. Lovely. Season two goes one step further.
Make Dem See starts from the assumption that you are already good — and turns the attention to the people who haven’t noticed yet. The campaign film features four creators across dance, skating, DJing and street art, all of them talented, all of them tired of waiting to be discovered.
Sound familiar? Then this is your sign.
Now, the rewards (we know you scrolled here first)
  • ₦2,000,000 in cold, hard cash
  • A community impact project in your own city, fully funded by American Cola (Another 2 million naira)
  • Media features and interviews on national platforms
  • A full year’s supply of American Cola 
  • Awards, medals and other gift items
Runners-up won’t go home empty-handed either — 200,000 naira in cash prizes and gift items.
How to enter American Cola Club Talent 2026
It is genuinely this simple:
  1. Film yourself doing your thing. Vertical, under 40-60 seconds.
  2. Post it on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok and tag American Cola in your video. Use the hashtags #MakeDemSee and #AmericanColaClubTalent.
  3. Get your people ready for voting 
  4. Follow @americancolanigeria for details
No manager needed. No follower count needed. No connections needed. Just you and whatever you are great at.
Why we are rooting for this one
Nigeria is not short of gifted young people. What we have always been short of are platforms willing to put real money and real structure behind them — and then keep showing up after the announcement post.
So if you have been waiting for a sign to finally put your talent in front of people, this is it.
Go and make dem see
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