What makes a good teacher? Beyond knowing a subject, a good teacher can understand students, inspire confidence, and help young people discover what they are capable of becoming.

It was this broader responsibility of educators that Dr. Tunji Olowolafe explored while delivering the 2026 Convocation Lecture at the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), Omu-Ajose, Ogun State.

Speaking on Monday, 23 November 2026, on the theme “The Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme: Prospects, Challenges and the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria,” he described the programme as an important opportunity to reposition teacher education.

For decades, Colleges of Education depended on university affiliations to award Bachelor’s degrees, despite many possessing the academic capacity to run such programmes. The Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023 changed this, empowering eligible institutions to award degrees independently.

Under the Dual-Mandate programme, students can complete three years of NCE training and proceed to another two years for a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Dr. Olowolafe explained that combining practical teaching skills with deeper academic knowledge would produce better-prepared educators. However, he cautioned that institutional autonomy must be supported by sustained funding, improved curricula and professional development.

With Nigeria facing an estimated shortage of one million teachers, he also called for greater integration of vocational education, artificial intelligence and digital skills into learning.

“AI can explain a quadratic equation at midnight, but it cannot offer the steady, empathetic guidance of a caring adult,” he said, emphasizing that artificial intelligence must complement, not replace, the human qualities of effective teaching.

During the lecture, Dr. Olowolafe announced that the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation would establish a fully equipped, solar-powered Gbemisola Olowolafe Memorial ICT Centre (GOMTECH) with high-speed internet connectivity at SACOETEC.

The Foundation is also committed to recognising academic excellence and outstanding teaching at the College. This includes recognising the College’s first-class degree graduates and NCE distinction holders, alongside the overall best NCE and degree graduates. Lecturers, selected based on student ratings, will also be honoured for their teaching contributions.

The initiative builds on the Foundation’s existing investment in education, including Project Digi-Teach at Ekiti State University and GOMTECH in Are-Ekiti.

For Dr. Olowolafe, the commitment to educators is also deeply personal. His mother was a teacher, his elder sister taught for years at Baptist Academy, Lagos, and his late wife, Gbemisola Olowolafe, was a lifelong educator.

He recalled the influence of teachers who shaped his own experience, particularly Mr. Soewu of Methodist Boys’ High School, whose patience helped students understand difficult concepts without humiliation.

Addressing the graduating class, he encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning and recognise that their qualifications could take them beyond conventional career paths.

“Your training is a launchpad, not a ceiling,” he said.

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