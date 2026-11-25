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“Senegal and Morocco Are Brotherly Nations”: Sadio Mané Speaks After CAS Restores AFCON Title
Senegal captain Sadio Mané thanks Senegalese supporters and sends a message of respect to Morocco after the Court of Arbitration for Sport reinstated Senegal as 2025 AFCON champions.
Yesterday, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a previous Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, and reinstated Senegal as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 34-year-old Senegal captain Sadio Mané took to Instagram to celebrate the news. Alongside photos of himself and his teammates lifting the trophy, Mané thanked Senegalese supporters at home and in the diaspora, praised his squad for their sacrifices, and extended a thoughtful message of respect to Morocco.
If you’re just catching up on how the Teranga Lions arrived at this moment, the journey since the final in Rabat on 18 January 2026 has been anything but ordinary. During a tense stoppage-time spell—after Senegal had a goal disallowed and hosts Morocco were awarded a late penalty—Senegal’s coach Pape Thiaw pulled his players off the pitch, delaying the match for 14 minutes. It was Mané—widely celebrated as one of Africa’s finest footballers of his generation after trophy-laden spells with Liverpool and Bayern Munich before joining Al-Nassr—who stepped in to persuade his teammates to return and finish the game. Senegal went on to win 1–0 in extra time thanks to a Pape Gueye goal.
In March, however, CAF’s Appeal Board overturned that result and awarded Morocco a 3–0 forfeit victory over the temporary walk-off. The Senegalese Football Federation appealed to CAS in Lausanne, and on Tuesday,sport’s highest court ruled unanimously in Senegal’s favour—confirming that Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala acted within his authority when resuming the match, and restoring Senegal’s second AFCON title.
Read Mané’s full statement below:
The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport reinstating Senegal as champions of Africa fills us with joy. First, I want to thank the entire Senegalese people, both at home and in the diaspora. You supported us from the first match right through to this decision. Your trust gave us strength during the most difficult moments.
Thank you to my teammates. I know the effort and sacrifices each of you made to win this second star. I am proud to have experienced this journey alongside you. My thanks also go to the entire technical staff and everyone who supported the Lions.
I would also like to send a message of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and the Moroccan players. They had a great campaign and should be proud of what they achieved. I wish them all the best going forward. Senegal and Morocco are two brotherly nations. May the passion for football continue to bring us closer together.
Congratulations to all Senegalese people. This victory belongs to you too.
While the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has indicated it plans to challenge the decision further, CAF has confirmed it respects the CAS ruling.
Photo Credit: Sadio Mané/Instagram