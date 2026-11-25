Yesterday, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a previous Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, and reinstated Senegal as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 34-year-old Senegal captain Sadio Mané took to Instagram to celebrate the news. Alongside photos of himself and his teammates lifting the trophy, Mané thanked Senegalese supporters at home and in the diaspora, praised his squad for their sacrifices, and extended a thoughtful message of respect to Morocco.

If you’re just catching up on how the Teranga Lions arrived at this moment, the journey since the final in Rabat on 18 January 2026 has been anything but ordinary. During a tense stoppage-time spell—after Senegal had a goal disallowed and hosts Morocco were awarded a late penalty—Senegal’s coach Pape Thiaw pulled his players off the pitch, delaying the match for 14 minutes. It was Mané—widely celebrated as one of Africa’s finest footballers of his generation after trophy-laden spells with Liverpool and Bayern Munich before joining Al-Nassr—who stepped in to persuade his teammates to return and finish the game. Senegal went on to win 1–0 in extra time thanks to a Pape Gueye goal.

In March, however, CAF’s Appeal Board overturned that result and awarded Morocco a 3–0 forfeit victory over the temporary walk-off. The Senegalese Football Federation appealed to CAS in Lausanne, and on Tuesday,sport’s highest court ruled unanimously in Senegal’s favour—confirming that Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala acted within his authority when resuming the match, and restoring Senegal’s second AFCON title.

Read Mané’s full statement below: