Have you been keeping up with Debo Adedayo lately? Because the Nigerian actor, content creator and activist—popularly known as Mr Macaroni—just added another major feather to his cap. Debo has officially joined the Fellowship of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA), a UK-based institution recognised globally for bringing together changemakers across the arts, social innovation and public life.

Sharing the news with his followers, Debo kept his message warm and forward-looking:

I am elated to join the Fellowship of the Royal Society of Arts. Looking forward to learning, sharing and collaborating with artists from around the world who are passionate about impacting our society for good.

This recognition arrives right on the heels of a busy, rewarding season for the entertainer in London. Earlier this month, Debo graduated with a Master of Arts with Distinction in Performance (Acting) from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, validated by the University of East Anglia, in the United Kingdom. During his postgraduate training at Mountview, he also made his UK stage debut in July, starring as Lord Commander Thomas Fairfax in Howard Brenton’s historical play 55 Days at The Backstage Theatre in Peckham, London.

Long before stepping onto the London theatre stage, Debo Adedayo (born Adebowale Babatunde Adedayo) earned his first degree in Theatre Arts and Film Studies from Redeemer’s University in 2018. Millions first came to love him in 2019 through his satirical comedy skits—creating memorable characters like Daddy Wa and Professor Hard Life—while he has steadily built an acclaimed Nollywood film career alongside his civic advocacy in Nigeria.