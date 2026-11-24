The Design Table 2026 brought together some of the voices, ideas and creative forces shaping African fashion for an afternoon of industry exchange, recognition and conversation. The annual cultural platform, produced by So.Me Solutions, welcomed designers, fashion entrepreneurs, industry leaders, media personalities and fashion enthusiasts for its latest edition.

Held at GRAS Lagos, Victoria Island, during Lagos Fashion Week, this year’s gathering explored the people, perspectives and opportunities influencing the future of African fashion. The event also marked a significant milestone for So.Me Solutions, which celebrates 10 years as a 360 communications agency.



Among the guests were Folake Amber (Tiffany Amber), Bola Balogun (Glam Brand), Sharon Adeleke, Beverly Naya, Awed by Moni, Marvy Olugu (House of Marvee) and Funmi Ford, alongside other familiar faces from across fashion, entertainment and the creative scene.

A Seat at the Table for the Next Generation



A major highlight of this year’s edition was the Next Gen Design Impact Award, which received 101 applications from emerging designers. Following the selection process, three finalists, Sultana, Dimeji Ilori and Bjuv Woman, were shortlisted for the award.

The finalists were evaluated by a five-member jury comprising Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, Odio Mimonet, Eniafe Momodu, Ugonna-Ora Owoh and Yoanna “Pepper”, with guests also participating in the voting process.



Bhuv Woman emerged as the winner, receiving the $5,000 grand prize funded by Vlisco, Patrón and Culture Lab. In addition, Odio Mimonet extended a further $2,000 in award support, bringing the total prize support associated with the award to $7,000.

Beyond the financial support, the winning package includes mentorship, industry access and opportunities to further advance the designer’s work. The announcement was an emotional moment for Bhuv Woman, who was visibly moved as she received the recognition and expressed gratitude to the organisers.

Through the award, The Design Table continues to create opportunities for emerging designers to gain visibility, access and recognition while connecting them with established voices and resources within the fashion industry.

Who Gets to Shape the Future of African Fashion?



The conversations continued with a speakers session titled “Who Gets to Shape the Future of African Fashion?”, moderated by Yvan Otu and featured Mai Atafo, founder of ATAFO; Ezinne Chinkata, founder of Zinkata; Sacha Okoh, fashion entrepreneur and creative director of Viva; Kiki Osinbajo, founder of CIAR; and Tess Tanaka, founder of Moda54.

The session explored how African fashion can move beyond being treated as a niche category and become more firmly integrated into the wider global fashion landscape. Discussions touched on what it takes for African brands to be stocked, worn and embraced as part of everyday fashion, alongside the realities of production, pricing, distribution, customer experience and access to markets.



The conversation reinforced the importance of building a fashion ecosystem where creative talent is supported by the structures, opportunities and industry connections needed for sustainable growth.



A Decade of So.Me Solutions and the Vision Behind The Design Table



This year’s edition also carried special significance for So.Me Solutions, marking 10 years of the agency’s work in communications. Founded by Elizabeth Osho, So.Me Solutions is a 360 communications agency working across brand communications and the creative industries.

The Design Table reflects Liz Osho’s vision of creating meaningful platforms that bring people together, encourage important conversations and contribute to the growth of industries and communities. Over the years, the platform has become a space for industry voices to connect, exchange ideas and recognise the people contributing to the evolution of African fashion.

Through this platform, So.Me Solutions continues to create opportunities for connection, collaboration and conversations that contribute to the growth of the creative industry.

Sponsors, Partners and Supporters

A special thank you to our sponsors, @vlisco, @culturelab.africa, @themofa54, @patron and @yvesrochernigeria, for helping make this year’s edition possible.

We also appreciate our partners, including GRAS Lagos, Mikano Motors, Blue Poppy and Jacque, for their support in bringing the experience to life.

Our media partners included FashionEVO, Style Vitae, Lhaude Africa, BellaNaija, The Will Downtown and Guzang.

As The Design Table looks ahead, its continued focus remains on creating room for meaningful conversations, celebrating emerging talent and strengthening the connections that move African fashion forward.

For more information and updates, follow @thedesigntablehq and @somesolutionsco.

Watch The Design Table 2026

Relive the moments, conversations and highlights from The Design Table 2026.

About The Design Table



The Design Table is an annual curated cultural platform produced by So.Me Solutions during Lagos Fashion Week. It brings together designers, fashion entrepreneurs, industry professionals, media personalities and creative voices to exchange ideas, build connections and spotlight the people and opportunities shaping African fashion.







BellaNaija is a Media Partner for So.Me Solutions