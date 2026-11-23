

For many people, buying property is one of the biggest financial decisions they will ever make. Yet, knowing who to trust, how to verify ownership and whether a property is worth the investment can make the process overwhelming.

It is a challenge Solape Fayemi hopes to address with the launch of Saina Properties, a real estate company now operating across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Officially unveiled at an event held on 17 November at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Saina Properties is built around a simple idea: property ownership should be guided by sound advice, proper verification and professional support, not just the excitement of closing a deal.

For Solape, whose experience in the investment industry shaped her understanding of money, risk and wealth creation, the decision to establish the company came from recognising the need for a more considered approach to real estate.

“We are not building Saina Properties because the world needs another company selling properties. We are building Saina because we believe there is room for a different kind of real estate experience. One where advice comes before the transaction, where due diligence is not treated as an inconvenience, and where people are encouraged to ask questions, understand their options and make informed decisions,” she said at the launch.



That philosophy is reflected in the company’s three core areas of expertise: Advisory & Verification, Sales & Brokerage, and Developments. Rather than focusing solely on connecting buyers to properties, Saina brings together the guidance investors need to assess opportunities, the support required to navigate property transactions, and involvement in real estate development.

The company is also building on experience gained before its official launch, having supported more than 25 clients with property opportunities across different markets.

An important part of its proposition is the role of professional expertise in protecting property investors. Fayemi’s position raises a familiar question: people consult doctors for medical concerns and lawyers for legal matters, so why do some investors leave significant property decisions in the hands of relatives simply because they are available or familiar with the location?

While trust and family relationships matter, they do not automatically translate into the technical knowledge needed to assess a property, verify its documentation or understand its investment potential. These decisions require proper checks, market understanding and accountability.

With its operations spanning four markets, Saina Properties aims to support individuals and investors looking to navigate property ownership with greater clarity, whether they are buying, selling or exploring development opportunities.

Its guiding promise captures the thinking behind the business: “With Saina Properties, you own with certainty.”



Solape Fayemi is the Chief Executive Officer of Saina Properties, a real estate company operating across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. She leads the company’s vision and strategic direction, overseeing its work across property advisory and verification, sales and brokerage, and developments. Drawing on her experience in the investment industry, Solape brings a strong understanding of wealth creation, risk management, and capital preservation to her approach to real estate.



Under her leadership, Saina Properties is focused on making property ownership a more informed and transparent experience, built on professional guidance, due diligence and long-term client relationships.

Sponsored Content