The presence of Mini LED tells a shopper something important about the light source behind an LCD panel.

It does not, by itself, explain how that light is arranged, divided or controlled. Those implementation choices can have a major influence on contrast, black level performance, highlight control and the visibility of blooming in difficult scenes.

From Presence To Performance

That distinction matters because a category becomes more useful to consumers when it can be evaluated through clear performance principles rather than through a technology name alone. For Mini LED, three factors provide a practical starting point.

The first is hardware local dimming. In a hardware based system, physical groups of LEDs can be brightened, dimmed or switched off independently across different areas of the screen. This gives the television more direct control over how light is distributed within a single image.

The second is local dimming zone count and precision. A higher number of independently controlled zones can allow the backlight to respond in smaller areas, which can improve separation between bright highlights and surrounding dark regions when other major conditions are comparable. The number itself is not the whole story, but it is a useful indicator of how granular the backlight system can be.

The third is backlight architecture. Full Array Local Dimming places controllable zones across the area behind the panel, providing the physical foundation for more localized light management than designs that illuminate the panel from the edges or operate the backlight more uniformly.

Together, these three elements move the Mini LED conversation from a simple question of whether the technology is present to a more useful question: how effectively is the light being controlled?

Where TCL Enters The Category Conversation

TCL is relevant to that discussion because Mini LED has become a significant part of its global television business. According to Omdia data cited in TCL Electronics interim results, TCL ranked No. 1 globally by Mini LED TV shipment volume in the first half of 2026. TCL reported 2.43 million Mini LED TV shipments during the period, representing 77.1% year on year growth.

That position follows a strong 2025, when TCL reported, based on Omdia data, a 31.1% share of global Mini LED TV shipments and 118.0% year on year shipment growth.

Market scale does not, on its own, define technology leadership. What it does provide is evidence that a manufacturer has become an important participant in how the category develops. For a company operating at that scale, leadership increasingly includes helping make the technology easier to understand and giving consumers clearer ways to evaluate what they are buying.

Defining Category Leadership

Category leadership in Mini LED should therefore be broader than shipment rankings. It can be understood through four connected areas: sustained market scale, continued investment in the fundamentals of backlight performance, clearer performance criteria, and education that helps consumers distinguish between different implementations of the technology.

This is where the idea of good Mini LED becomes useful. It does not require creating a new certification or suggesting that every television should perform identically. It simply encourages a more complete discussion of the hardware and architecture that sit behind the Mini LED name.

Source references for internal verification:

• Omdia , Global TV shipments grow 3.6% in 2Q26 as market headwinds intensify, August 2026. Mini LED accounted for 13% of global TV shipments in Q2 2026.

• TCL Electronics 2026 Interim Results, citing Omdia global brand Mini LED TV shipment data for H1 2026. TCL reported 2.43 million Mini LED TV shipments, up 77.1% year on year, with shipment volume ranked No. 1 globally.

• TCL Electronics 2025 Annual Results, citing Omdia . TCL reported a 31.1% global Mini LED TV shipment share in 2025, ranked No. 1 globally, with shipments up 118.0% year on year.



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About TCL

TCL is leading consumer electronics brand and a leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices and smart glasses to commercial displays and more.

Visit the TCL website at Here.

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