Growing up, Tunji Olowolafe’s parents brought the family to Are-Ekiti every Christmas, and a trip to Ikogosi was compulsory. Decades later, he returned to the warm springs town with family, friends and business partners, “not to take away, but to help build something enduring in Ekiti.”

Speaking as Chairman and Chief Launcher of Ikogosi Day 2026, Thanksgiving and Launch of the Oba’s Palace Project, on Saturday, 14 November 2026, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University set out a vision for Ikogosi built on intentional tourism, enterprise and heritage.

Dr. Olowolafe said Ikogosi’s task now is to give visitors compelling reasons to come, stay longer and spend across local businesses. He pointed to the recent Ikogosi 17.5km Race, which drew runners from across Nigeria alongside athletes from Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia, as an example of what happens when private initiative meets local hospitality. He urged the same thinking for lifestyle and executive tourism, with the ambition of making Ikogosi a premier international destination for weddings, milestone birthdays, corporate retreats and landmark gatherings.

“Our natural landscape will draw people in. But only the quality of the experience we deliver, through warmth of welcome, impeccable service and attention to detail, will bring them back,” he said.

To build that service culture, he called for a deeper, structured partnership between the Ikogosi Resort and the Hospitality Management Technology Department of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, which has already produced two sets of National Diploma graduates. The goal is for students to train alongside seasoned professionals while serving real guests. He also proposed alliances with leading international hospitality institutes to benchmark local teaching and service, noting that world-class hospitality must become Ekiti’s signature.

He argued that the same commercial discipline must apply to the resources beneath the ground.

“It is not enough to say we have clay or kaolin. We must ask: What are their exact industrial specifications? What can we competitively manufacture? And who is ready to buy?” he said.

He tasked the Department of Geology at Ekiti State University, headed by Professor Yinka Aturamu, with establishing precise data on local deposits and mapping out what it would take to turn them into viable commercial enterprises. For him, the measure of success is what it changes for young people in the community.

“For a young person growing up in Ikogosi, the result must be tangible: a marketable skill, a steady job, a supply contract or a thriving enterprise,” he said.

He cited Rasheed Sarumi’s Saroafrica Group as proof of what is possible. The group acquired Gossy Warm Springs in 2018 and restored the plant to full production in 2019. Together with its partners, Saroafrica is now investing US$25 million in a manufacturing facility in Ikogosi, which will run on its own 2MW gas-fired power plant.

On the Oba’s Palace Project, Dr. Olowolafe said its primary purpose is to uphold the traditional institution and unite the community. He urged that it also be designed to preserve and showcase Ikogosi’s heritage, “so that visitors meet not merely a scenic resort, but a proud people with a rich story to tell.”

As Chief Launcher, he formally launched the project and invited sons and daughters of Ikogosi, business leaders and friends of the community to help surpass the ₦1 billion target. Ahead of the launch, more than thirty-five individuals in Lagos and Abuja had already stepped forward to support the cause.

Reflecting on his childhood visits, Dr. Olowolafe closed with a personal note.

“I enjoyed Ikogosi as a young boy. It will give me infinitely greater joy to see today’s children grow up knowing they can build a prosperous future right here at home,” he said.

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