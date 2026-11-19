A historic hosting line-up spanning five African countries and a first-of-its-kind AI assistant named Infinity set the stage for a distinctive celebration as The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) marked its 20th edition on Saturday, 14 November 2026. Held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the ceremony brought together young achievers, industry leaders and public figures to celebrate two decades of recognizing African excellence.



Themed “Celebrating the Redefiners: Africa’s AI Generation,” the evening honoured young Africans aged 18 to 35 across 26 categories, including technology and innovation, entrepreneurship, governance, music, film, literature, advocacy, sports and fashion. Their achievements formed the heart of a milestone edition that celebrated the platform’s legacy while embracing new possibilities for its stage.

The event was hosted by Nigerian actress and trained lawyer Genoveva Umeh; Claudia Naisabwa, a Kenyan media personality and host; Priscilla Kayira, a Malawian radio broadcaster and television personality; Resego Motlhokathari, a television and radio host from Botswana; and Idris Sultan, a Tanzanian actor and former Big Brother Africa winner.

Together, the five hosts gave the anniversary celebration a distinctly continental presence. Bringing different voices, personalities and perspectives to the proceedings, the line-up reflected the reach of an awards platform whose story has grown alongside the generations of young Africans it recognises.



The hosts also shared the spotlight with Infinity, an AI assistant that introduced another dimension to the evening. With a distinct voice, quick wit, and playful responses, Infinity engaged with the hosts, drawing laughter and creating unexpected, exciting moments throughout the ceremony. Its appearance offered an exciting glimpse into how artificial intelligence is influencing not only the way people work and create, but also how audiences experience entertainment.



Sharp Band and the Loud Urban Choir also entertained guests with captivating musical performances, adding to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere.

At the heart of the celebration were the winners and the work that earned them recognition. Nora Awolowo received the Prize for Young Person of the Year, Teniola Aladese won the Prize for Acting, and Olamidun Ogundoyin took home the Prize for Entrepreneurship. Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, who was represented at the ceremony by media personality Hero Daniels, received the Prize for Service to Young People.



The ceremony welcomed representatives of distinguished public figures, including Hon. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, who represented the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The first winners of The Future Awards Africa Independent (TFAAi), a state-level initiative established in 2026 to discover young changemakers whose contributions may receive limited visibility on national platforms, were also recognised. Beginning with Rivers, Abia, Oyo and Kano States, TFAAi brings the awards’ vision closer to the communities where these young people live and work. Their introduction at the milestone edition connected local achievement with the wider continental celebration.



Reflecting on the significance of the milestone edition, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said,

“Twenty editions represent a sustained belief in the young Africans who continue to shape the continent’s future, and a responsibility to recognise their achievements with the seriousness they deserve. Across generations, our honourees have shown what becomes possible when talent is matched with conviction, discipline and a commitment to others. This year’s Redefiners carry that legacy into a period of profound change, bringing original ideas and sound judgement to the opportunities before them. As we expand recognition into more communities through TFAAi, our ambition is to ensure that exceptional work can be seen wherever it happens. Twenty years in, we remain committed to celebrating remarkable young Africans”.

TFAA co-founders Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams also reflected on the journey from the platform’s beginnings to its 20th edition. They highlighted the generations of young achievers whose stories have shaped the awards and the importance of continuing to create space for emerging talent.



Supported by OPay, Amstel Malta, Optiva Capital, Knorr, Brila Media, Ebewele Brown, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Art, and Culture and other sponsors and media partners, the milestone edition brought that history into conversation with the future. Its five-country hosting line-up reflected the continental breadth of the celebration, while Infinity’s presence introduced a fresh approach and set the tone for the future of awards ceremonies across the continent. The presence of the inaugural TFAAi winners added another significant dimension, connecting achievements within local communities to a wider African stage.



Together, these moments gave TFAA20 its distinctive character: a celebration rooted in twenty editions of recognition and open to what comes next. At its centre were the winners, whose work adds to a growing record of African achievement and shows the next generation new examples of what is possible.

Below is the full list of winners from the 20th edition of The Future Awards Africa:

AWARD CATEGORY WINNER Young Person of the Year Nora Awolowo Acting Teniola Aladese Technology & Innovation Maxwell Opondo Lawyers Dr Stanley U Nweke-Eze Film Jigar Ganatra Health and Wellness Mobolaji Ajayi Fashion Desiree Iyama Activism and Advocacy Habib Sheidu Music Samuel Damilare (Abefe) Lifestyle Content Creation Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya (Chef T) Comedy Content Creation Daniel Ekpe (Awkaman) Professional Service Fatou Jeng Creative Excellence Emmanuel Whajah Community Action Oluwadamilola Atinuke Feyide Entrepreneurship Olamidun Ogundoyin Arts Blessing Ejiroghene Adewale Literature Fatimah Bala Governance Emma Inamutila Theofelus Journalism Riyah Abdul Education Chinwendu Monalisa Agbata Service to Young People Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze Sport Nene Joy Ojo On Air Personality Joey Akan Performing Arts Ibukunoluwa Oluyinka Ajagbe Agriculture Adaeze Akpagbula Photography Energy and Sustainability Oluwatosin Junaid Damilola Hamid Balogun





BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Future Awards Africa