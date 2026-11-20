Anyone who grew up in a Nigerian home knows the line. You suggest buying food outside, and before you finish the sentence, someone reminds you that there’s rice at home. It is usually the end of the conversation. In Asali Africa’s new series, it is where the conversation starts.

There’s Rice at Home is a cooking and conversation show from Asali Africa, the Lagos-based creative development agency, hosted by Chef Soliat Bada. In each episode, Soliat cooks one rice dish with a guest, and while the pot does its work, the two get into the kind of talk that usually happens around food: family, money and what success really looks like.

Rice is the most ordinary thing in a Nigerian kitchen, and the show makes a good case that it doesn’t have to taste ordinary. Over five episodes, released every two weeks, the menu travels from Jamaica to Saudi Arabia, back home to Nigeria and on to Louisiana.

You don’t just watch the food get made, either. The recipes are written up in full on Asali Africa’s website, with the ingredients and method laid out step by step, so you can watch Soliat cook a dish and then make it in your own kitchen.

The season opens with Rice and Peas with Oxtail, the Jamaican Sunday staple of rice cooked in coconut milk with red kidney beans (the “peas”), served beside rich, slow-cooked oxtail. Soliat’s guest is Michael Famoroti, co-founder of Stears, and their conversation turns to family and black tax: the expectation that once you start earning, you start supporting the people who raised you. Read the full recipe for Rice and Peas with Oxtail.