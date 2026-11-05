From Joeboy to Shenseea & Asake: 5 New Music Videos to Watch This Week

The songs have been on repeat, but have you seen the videos? Joeboy, FOLA and Davido, Magixx, Libianca, Shenseea and Asake are among the artistes giving us fresh visuals for their latest releases. From city-night scenes to colourful dance sequences, here are five music videos to press play on.

Joeboy – Pretty Girls

Joeboy returns with vibrant, upbeat visuals for his latest single, “Pretty Girls”. Directed with a high-energy,sun-soaked aesthetic, the music video captures a lively weekend celebration filled with bold fashion, vibrant choreographies, and colorful backdrop palettes. Joeboy anchors the visuals with his signature smooth charisma, surrounded by dynamic dance routines that perfectly match the track’s bouncy, infectious rhythms.

FOLA featuring Davido – 2am in Toronto

FOLA connects with Afrobeats powerhouse Davido in the sleek music video for “2am in Toronto”. Capturing the mood of a late-night North American city escapade, the video features atmospheric cinematic lighting,luxury street cruising, and moody skyline views of Toronto. Davido brings his effortless superstar presence to match FOLA’s silky melodies, creating an intimate, nocturnal visual experience that blends high-end lifestyle aesthetics with smooth R&B-infused Afrobeats.

Magixx featuring Shoday – Ferawa

Mavin Records star Magixx reunites with Shoday to deliver fun, romantic visuals for their playful Afropop collaboration, “Ferawa”. Building on their natural on-screen chemistry, the video features lighthearted storytelling, vivid color-blocked set designs, and witty performance scenes. Magixx’s smooth vocal delivery combined with Shoday’s energetic presence gives the visuals an easygoing, feel-good charm that makes it an instant watch.

Libianca featuring Zeeboy – I Know

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca delivers a deeply emotional, visually poetic output for “I Know,” featuring Zeeboy. The video blends soulful storytelling with striking artistic imagery, centering around themes of vulnerability, personal peace, and self-reflection. Through soft lighting, intimate close shots, and evocative artistic set pieces, Libianca’s visual direction amplifies the raw depth of her signature Afro-R&B sound.

Shenseea featuring Asake – Playtime

Jamaican Dancehall queen Shenseea links up with Nigerian superstar Asake in the high-octane music video for “Playtime”. Bridging the worlds of Caribbean vibes and West African rhythms, the visuals are packed with vibrant colors, fiery dance choreography, and striking fashion styling. Asake’s magnetic stage presence matches Shenseea’s bold, energetic delivery, making this cross-continental collaboration a visually thrilling visual experience.