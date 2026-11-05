From “Behind The Scenes” to “Call of My Life”: 5 All-Time Highest-Grossing Nollywood Movies

Nigerian cinema has witnessed an unprecedented commercial evolution over recent years, with local box office totals soaring past figures once considered unthinkable. From the era when a four-hundred-million-Naira milestone set the nationwide ceiling to an era defined by multi-billion-Naira theatrical runs, audiences across West Africa continue to show up in massive numbers for homegrown storytelling.

Here is a look at the five highest-grossing Nollywood blockbusters in history that have continually redefined theatrical success, shattered industry records, and set historic commercial benchmarks across Nigerian cinemas.

A Tribe Called Judah (2023) — Domestic Box Office: ₦1.40 Billion

When this family heist drama landed in Nigerian cinemas on 15 December 2023, few anticipated just how dramatically it would reset the financial ceiling for homegrown features. Directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde for the Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN), the story follows Jedidah Judah—played by Akindele herself—and her five sons from different fathers as they scheme to rob a luxury furniture shop to fund their mother’s life-saving medical care. Supported by a stellar lineup including Timini Egbuson, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Nse Ikpe Etim, and Genoveva Umeh, the narrative struck a deep chord across multiplexes.

By the end of its theatrical run, the project had earned over ₦1.40 Billion, making history as the very first Nollywood title to surpass the ₦1 Billion domestic milestone and cementing Funke Akindele’s status as a formidable box office power.

Everybody Loves Jenifa (2024) — Domestic Box Office: ₦1.88 Billion

FAAN Studios returned to the festive release window on 13 December 2024 with a comedy-drama co-directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye. Centred on the enduring popularity of the lead character, the narrative charts Jenifa’s latest misadventures across global settings, societal expectations, and personal choices, bolstered by on-screen performances from Falz, Layi Wasabi, Patience Ozokwor, and Stan Nze.

Building rapidly on its festive debut, the feature went on to generate ₦1.88 Billion in local ticket sales. The milestone surpassed Akindele’s previous commercial record and established an extraordinary streak of back-to-back record-breaking theatrical hits.

Oversabi Aunty (2025) — Domestic Box Office: ₦1.17 Billion

Toyin Abraham made her big-screen directorial debut with this comedy-drama from Toyin Abraham Films, which opened in cinemas nationwide on 19 December 2025. The plot introduces Toun, an overzealous church usher and self-styled neighborhood moral authority whose relentless meddling in family and community affairs triggers widespread hilarity and domestic chaos. Abraham leads an ensemble cast alongside Mike Ezuruonye, Lateef Adedimeji, Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, and Efe Irele.

Finishing its run at ₦1.17 Billion, the project set a career-high theatrical record for Toyin Abraham, making her the second filmmaker in Nigerian cinema history to steer a feature past the ₦1 Billion threshold.

Behind The Scenes (2025) — Domestic Box Office: ₦2.76 Billion

Arriving in cinemas on 12 December 2025, this festive satire from FAAN Studios, co-directed by Funke Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, takes an unfiltered look at the ambition and internal friction governing the film industry. The story centers on Aderonke Fernandez—portrayed by Scarlet Gomez—a wealthy real estate mogul whose generosity is continually exploited by her extended family until she decides enough is enough. Akindele stars alongside an expansive cast featuring Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe, Uche Montana, Destiny Etiko, and Ini Dima-Okojie.

The release made immediate history by crossing half a billion Naira within twelve days, before going on to break every existing West African box office record. It became the first Nollywood movie to cross the ₦2 Billion barrier, topping all-time theatrical rankings with a total gross of ₦2.76 Billion.

Call of My Life (2026) — Domestic Box Office: ₦902 Million

Directed by Dammy Twitch, written by Uzoamaka Power, and produced by Blessing Uzzi under Bluhouse Studios, this romantic comedy was released in cinemas on 15 May 2026. The story follows Soluchi, a heartbroken call-centre agent whose life takes a sharp turn when a routine customer call with a charming presenter named Eli rekindles her belief in love. The cast stars Uzoamaka Power alongside Andrew Yaw Bunting, Beverly Osu, Zubby Michael, Broda Shaggi, Nkem Owoh, and Patience Ozokwor.

The project completely redefined non-festive box office expectations by becoming the highest-grossing mid-year release outside the traditional December festive window. It crossed the ₦600 Million mark faster than any non-December release in Nollywood history, finishing its theatrical run at ₦902 Million and outperforming legacy blockbusters like Battle on Buka Street and Omo Ghetto: The Saga.