Watch Tunde Kelani’s Remastered Agogo Èèwò & Revisit the World of Saworoide

If you watched Saworoide, get ready to return to Jogbo. Tunde Kelani’s political drama Agogo Èèwò (2002), the follow-up to his acclaimed classic, is now available in a newly remastered presentation on TK ÒPÓMÚLÉRÓ’s YouTube channel.

Following the fall of military ruler Lagata in Saworoide, the people of Jogbo hope for a new era of peace and prosperity. But the corrupt chiefs have other plans. They install Adebosipo, played by the late veteran actor Dejumo Lewis, as the new king, believing that his background as a retired police officer will make him easy to control as they continue to exploit the kingdom’s treasury.

Adebosipo, however, refuses to play along. Determined to protect the people of Jogbo, he demands accountability from the chiefs, setting off a fierce struggle over power, corruption and the future of the kingdom.

The conflict reaches a defining moment during a public traditional oath-taking ceremony before the sacred Agogo Èèwò, or Gong of Taboo. Under the custom, anyone who has stolen from the land must confess before the gong sounds seven times, or face the consequences.

Written by Professor Akinwunmi Isola and directed by Tunde Kelani, Agogo Èèwò remains a pointed examination of corruption, leadership and traditional systems of accountability. More than two decades after its original release, the film’s return in a remastered version gives audiences another opportunity to revisit the story and its enduring questions about those entrusted with power.

The remastered Agogo Èèwò is now streaming on YouTube via TK ÒPÓMÚLÉRÓ.

Watch below