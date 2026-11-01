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In Photos: Senegal Makes History as the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Kick Off

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In Photos: Senegal Makes History as the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Kick Off

Senegal has officially opened the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games at Stade Abdoulaye Wade, with performances by Baaba Maal, Ibquake, Khaby Lame, and Boubou Niang marking Africa’s first Olympic event.
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Boubou Niang in black traditional robes and Khaby Lame in a white suit alongside a young girl in a green metallic dress at Dakar 2026.

Khaby Lame and Boubou Niang take the stage with a young participant at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

If you have been keeping an eye on sports and global pop culture, history was made over the weekend in West Africa. Senegal officially kicked off the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games with a spectacular opening ceremony at the 55,000-capacity Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio, marking the first time an Olympic event has ever taken place on African soil.

Running through to 13 November, the Games are bringing together over 2,600 young athletes aged 14 to 17, competing across 25 sports and 153 medal events. The action spans three vibrant hubs: the historic capital city of Dakar, the modern satellite city of Diamniadio, and the coastal resort area of Saly.

Flag bearers holding the flag of Senegal and country placard while marching in white boubous at the Dakar 2026 opening ceremony.

Host nation Senegal enters the arena during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Parade of Nations.

Under the official motto “Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates”, the opening ceremony turned into a celebration of music, dance, visual arts, and storytelling. Beyond the parade of nations, the night showcased iconic West African talent. Senegalese music legend Baaba Maal led a massive musical tribute alongside Kiné Lam and hip-hop outfit Daara J Family, while Gambian kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh and social media star Khaby Lame made featured appearances.

Massamba Gueye in a blue striped grand boubou holding a staff next to a young girl in a green top and ruffled skirt at Dakar 2026.

Massamba Gueye performs during a cultural heritage sequence at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Nigeria also took centre stage during the ceremony, with spoken word poet Ibukunoluwa Aramide Ajagbe, popularly known as Ibquake, delivering a live performance surrounded by dancers against a backdrop of stadium lights.

Ibquake holding a microphone in a white corset dress with a long braid and hair beads during her spoken word performance at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Ibquake performing live at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The Games feature an exciting, youth-focused sports lineup including 3×3 basketball, futsal, beach volleyball, rugby sevens, breakdancing, street skateboarding, wushu, beach wrestling, table tennis, and archery. Over 200 National Olympic Committees are participating—with strong contingents representing African nations like host nation Senegal, Nigeria,South Africa, Kenya, and Algeria, alongside global delegations including Great Britain, Australia, Germany, Argentina, South Korea, and the United States.

With two full weeks of sporting events, cultural showcases, and youth competition ahead, Senegal has set the tone for a historic milestone in African sports and lifestyle history.

Massamba Gueye in a blue striped grand boubou holding a staff next to a young girl in a green top and ruffled skirt at Dakar 2026.

Massamba Gueye performs during a cultural heritage sequence at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Group of dancers performing synchronized choreography in vibrant yellow satin outfits and matching head wraps at the Dakar 2026 opening ceremony.

Choreographed dance troupe in yellow satin performing at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Young athletes from Team Japan wearing orange tracksuits and waving national flags during the Dakar 2026 Parade of Nations.

Team Japan athlete delegation marching during the Parade of Nations at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Flag bearers carrying the flag of Burkina Faso in traditional woven attire during the Dakar 2026 Parade of Nations.

The Burkina Faso delegation marching during the Parade of Nations at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Lead performer in a flowing white boubou walking gracefully ahead of dancers in yellow satin at the Dakar 2026 opening ceremony.

Lead vocal performance during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony at Stade Abdoulaye Wade.

Group of dancers performing synchronized choreography in vibrant yellow satin outfits and matching head wraps at the Dakar 2026 opening ceremony.

Choreographed dance troupe in yellow satin performing at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Back view of two performers in vibrant patterned jackets and metallic layered dresses on stage under blue spotlighting.

Stage performance illuminated under stadium lights during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Male dancers performing dynamic choreography wearing white tank tops and flowing black skirts at the Dakar 2026 opening ceremony.

High-energy dance performance during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Boubou Niang in black traditional robes and Khaby Lame in white standing on either side of a painted canvas at Dakar 2026.

Boubou Niang and Khaby Lame present a visual art piece during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Cultural performers wearing green shirts, colourful beaded neckpieces, cowrie shell ornaments, and green and yellow headpieces at Dakar 2026.

Cultural dancers performing with traditional beaded instruments and ceremonial headwear during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

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Photo Credits: DJIBRIL and Sosa via Instagram

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