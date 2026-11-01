In Photos: Senegal Makes History as the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Kick Off

If you have been keeping an eye on sports and global pop culture, history was made over the weekend in West Africa. Senegal officially kicked off the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games with a spectacular opening ceremony at the 55,000-capacity Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio, marking the first time an Olympic event has ever taken place on African soil.

Running through to 13 November, the Games are bringing together over 2,600 young athletes aged 14 to 17, competing across 25 sports and 153 medal events. The action spans three vibrant hubs: the historic capital city of Dakar, the modern satellite city of Diamniadio, and the coastal resort area of Saly.

Under the official motto “Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates”, the opening ceremony turned into a celebration of music, dance, visual arts, and storytelling. Beyond the parade of nations, the night showcased iconic West African talent. Senegalese music legend Baaba Maal led a massive musical tribute alongside Kiné Lam and hip-hop outfit Daara J Family, while Gambian kora virtuoso Sona Jobarteh and social media star Khaby Lame made featured appearances.

Nigeria also took centre stage during the ceremony, with spoken word poet Ibukunoluwa Aramide Ajagbe, popularly known as Ibquake, delivering a live performance surrounded by dancers against a backdrop of stadium lights.

The Games feature an exciting, youth-focused sports lineup including 3×3 basketball, futsal, beach volleyball, rugby sevens, breakdancing, street skateboarding, wushu, beach wrestling, table tennis, and archery. Over 200 National Olympic Committees are participating—with strong contingents representing African nations like host nation Senegal, Nigeria,South Africa, Kenya, and Algeria, alongside global delegations including Great Britain, Australia, Germany, Argentina, South Korea, and the United States.

With two full weeks of sporting events, cultural showcases, and youth competition ahead, Senegal has set the tone for a historic milestone in African sports and lifestyle history.

***

Photo Credits: DJIBRIL and Sosa via Instagram