Watch Burna Boy Take Over the NFL Paris Game with a Star-Studded Halftime Show

Did you catch Burna Boy at the inaugural NFL Paris Game last weekend? If you missed his halftime performance at the Stade de France in Paris, we have all the details. The Nigerian Grammy Award winner took over the pitch as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the New Orleans Saints, giving American football fans a taste of West African music.

Returning to the 80,000-capacity stadium after his historic solo concert in Paris, Burna Boy opened his set with “4 Kampe II”, his collaboration with French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé. He moved between English, French and Haitian Creole before welcoming French singer Yseult on stage and moving into some of his biggest hits.

The set included “On the Low,” “Ye” and “Last Last,” with a special appearance from French judo champion Teddy Riner adding to the occasion. It was a set that gave fans in the stadium and viewers watching around the world a taste of the Nigerian star’s catalogue.

Burna Boy also made sure his outfit matched the scale of the performance. He wore custom luxury streetwear, pairing a structured oversized leather jacket with tailored cargo trousers, heavy silver neck chains and dark tinted sunglasses.

The NFL Paris Game adds to Burna Boy’s growing list of major international sporting appearances. He has previously performed at the NBA All-Star Game and the UEFA Champions League Final kickoff show, taking African music to audiences well beyond the usual concert stage.

The Paris weekend also coincided with the launch of his debut sneaker collaboration with Swiss sportswear brand On, under the No Giant Stands Alone campaign. Away from the stage, he was also spotted backstage catching up with French football star Paul Pogba.

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Photo Credit: Burna Boy/Instagram