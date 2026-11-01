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Watch Burna Boy Take Over the NFL Paris Game with a Star-Studded Halftime Show

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Music

Watch Burna Boy Take Over the NFL Paris Game with a Star-Studded Halftime Show

Burna Boy delivered a halftime show performance at the NFL Paris Game at Stade de France, bringing out Yseult and Joé Dwèt Filé alongside an appearance by Teddy Riner.
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Burna Boy standing backstage at Stade de France wearing a maroon 3.PARADIS leather jacket, red beanie, dark sunglasses, and burgundy trousers.

Burna Boy backstage at Stade de France wearing a custom 3.PARADIS leather jacket look for the NFL Paris Game.

Did you catch Burna Boy at the inaugural NFL Paris Game last weekend? If you missed his halftime performance at the Stade de France in Paris, we have all the details. The Nigerian Grammy Award winner took over the pitch as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the New Orleans Saints, giving American football fans a taste of West African music.

Returning to the 80,000-capacity stadium after his historic solo concert in Paris, Burna Boy opened his set with “4 Kampe II”, his collaboration with French-Haitian singer Joé Dwèt Filé. He moved between English, French and Haitian Creole before welcoming French singer Yseult on stage and moving into some of his biggest hits.

The set included “On the Low,” “Ye” and “Last Last,” with a special appearance from French judo champion Teddy Riner adding to the occasion. It was a set that gave fans in the stadium and viewers watching around the world a taste of the Nigerian star’s catalogue.

Burna Boy walking through the stadium tunnel at Stade de France wearing a maroon leather jacket, matching red beanie, and sunglasses ahead of his NFL Paris Game halftime performance.

Burna Boy arrives at Stade de France ahead of his halftime show performance at the NFL Paris Game in Paris.

Burna Boy also made sure his outfit matched the scale of the performance. He wore custom luxury streetwear, pairing a structured oversized leather jacket with tailored cargo trousers, heavy silver neck chains and dark tinted sunglasses.

The NFL Paris Game adds to Burna Boy’s growing list of major international sporting appearances. He has previously performed at the NBA All-Star Game and the UEFA Champions League Final kickoff show, taking African music to audiences well beyond the usual concert stage.

The Paris weekend also coincided with the launch of his debut sneaker collaboration with Swiss sportswear brand On, under the No Giant Stands Alone campaign. Away from the stage, he was also spotted backstage catching up with French football star Paul Pogba.

Watch below

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Photo Credit: Burna Boy/Instagram

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