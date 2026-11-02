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“The Legacy Continues”: 2Baba Announces New Album 'Oldest Young Man'

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Music

“The Legacy Continues”: 2Baba Announces New Album ‘Oldest Young Man’

2Baba has announced his upcoming studio album, ‘Oldest Young Man’, scheduled for release on 27 November 2026. The project marks his first full-length album in six years since 2020’s Warriors.
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2Baba in a hooded draped black pleated outfit and black sunglasses for Oldest Young Man album campaign.

2Baba wearing a hooded black pleated drape and sunglasses to announce his studio album, Oldest Young Man.

 

Afrobeats icon 2Baba is officially returning with a full-length body of work, and November 27 is the date to mark in your calendars!

The legendary singer and songwriter—formerly known as 2Face Idibia—took to Instagram to announce his upcoming studio album, titled Oldest Young Man.

Taking to social media to share the exciting release date, the Afropop veteran captioned his post:

The legacy continues. OLDEST YOUNG MAN drops 27.11.26. Timeless music, no expiration date.

The announcement marks a huge moment for African music fans. Oldest Young Man is 2Baba’s first studio album in over six years, following his critically acclaimed 2020 project, Warriors, which featured heavyweights like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Olamide.

While he hasn’t dropped a full-length album since then, the Nigerian music pioneer has remained active with steady releases, most recently dropping singles like “Mental” in September 2026 and “Ifesinachi” earlier in the year.

With over two decades at the top of the game—stretching from his days with Plantashun Boiz to solo anthems like “African Queen“—the legend is set to prove once again why his sound stands the test of time.

Oldest Young Man arrives on all streaming platforms on 27 November 2026.

2Baba wearing black dark sunglasses, a gold watch, and a draped black pleated ensemble against a textured brown backdrop announcing Oldest Young Man album.

2Baba posing in a draped black pleated outfit and black sunglasses ahead of his upcoming album, Oldest Young Man.

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Photo Credit: 2Baba/Instagram 

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