FOLA Appreciates Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and 2Baba for Their Contributions to His Sophomore Album

Nigerian singer FOLA has expressed his appreciation for renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and music legend 2Baba for their contributions to his sophomore album, 9.

On the album’s second track, how many, FOLA samples a portion of Adichie’s Harvard speech, in which she reflects on the relationship between fear, self-doubt, and creativity. “Procrastinating is a form of fear, and it is difficult to acknowledge fear. But the truth is that you cannot create anything of value without both self-doubt and self-belief,” she says in the excerpt.

The singer also samples 2Baba’s popular song, If Love Is A Crime, on crime, the 11th track on FOLA’s second album, paying homage to one of Nigeria’s most influential musicians and his enduring contribution to the country’s music scene.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), FOLA shared his gratitude to both figures, writing, “Today, I’m beyond grateful to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the legendary 2Baba for their contribution to the arts, their blessings on my sophomore, and for leaving my generation multiple standards to aspire to.”