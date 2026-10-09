BNXN and FOLA Are a Music Match Made in Heaven

Sometimes, when two artists find themselves together in a studio, they find it difficult to spark a connection. They can make a song together, but it might feel like climbing a cliff if they try to make another song. Meanwhile, some artists have that connection, that synergy, that whenever they find each other in the studio, they produce magic. They make beautiful, sweet music. For instance, Wizkid and Asake, who have not only featured one another on each other’s albums, Morayo and Lungu Boy, respectively, but have also released a joint project, an EP. As Wizkid puts it in their interview, they have had “successful collaborations.” There are artists like that who find creativity in the other’s creativity.

So are BNXN and FOLA, whose music, when carefully compared in terms of lyricism, could be considered the same. They do not sound the same; no, two artists can never sound the same, but you could always imagine BNXN on a FOLA, and vice versa. And they have shown their fans that whenever they find each other on a song, there is always a synergy. Actually, FOLA sang in “how many“, off his sophomore album, ‘9‘, “Mo Korin bi BNXN,” which means, I sing like BNXN.

The journey began with the remix of FOLA’s hit song, Alone, and BNXN was featured. The collaboration introduced listeners to what would become one of the more interesting musical partnerships in Nigerian Afrobeats. BNXN brought his familiar, soulful delivery to the song, complementing FOLA’s smooth vocals and emotional approach to music.

Then came Very Soon, a song on BNXN’s 2025 album, Captain, which featured FOLA. This time, FOLA joined BNXN on his own record, returning the favour and showing that their connection was not limited to one artist’s sound. They could find each other on either side of a collaboration and still make it work. Their musical relationship continued with Shamaya, another joint recording on BNXN’s Still in Charge EP.

Now, the two artists have reunited on my type, a song on FOLA’s sophomore album, 9, released on October 9, 2026. But for listeners who have followed BNXN and FOLA’s journey together, “My Type” is another opportunity to enjoy a pairing that has consistently found room for both artists to shine.

BNXN and FOLA have given their listeners reasons to always look forward to what they might create together next. If their collaborations so far are anything to go by, this is one musical partnership worth keeping an eye on. For now, fans will enjoy BNXN’s latest EP, Still in Charge and FOLA’s sophomore album: the 14-track project that features other notable Nigerian and African artists, including Davido, Ayra Starr, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan.