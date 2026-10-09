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FOLA’s Sophomore Album Is Here. Listen!

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Afrobeats singer FOLA standing in a suit against a monochrome backdrop announcing his sophomore album 9.

FOLA, for the official release of his sophomore album ‘9’ dropping on 9 October.

FOLA‘s sophomore album, ‘9‘, is out now!

The album includes a mix of familiar tracks and exciting collaborations that fans are eagerly anticipating. It features “Treat U Right” with Ayra Starr, “Attention!”, “Fine Ting (Fine $hit)”, and “It’s Over,” which includes contributions from Bella Shmurda and Zlatan. FOLA also recently released “Miss U II (Nriri),” providing listeners with another preview of the project before the complete tracklist was revealed. Additionally, there are new collaborations such as “2am In Toronto” featuring Davido, “My Type” featuring BNXN, and “Hold U Down” featuring Darkoo.

9‘ follows FOLA’s 2025 debut album, Catharsis, and marks his next major chapter. The album title has a football reference at its centre, inspired by the classic number 9 striker whose job is to come through when the team needs a goal. For FOLA, that becomes a fitting metaphor for the artist you call when you need a guaranteed hit. As an artist who has had an amazing run since his breakout, providing hit after hit, it is a fitting title for an album.

The album is out now. Listen!

Official 14-track tracklist for FOLA album 9 featuring Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN, Darkoo, Bella Shmurda, and Zlatan.

Official tracklist breakdown for FOLA’s album 9, listing 14 tracks, including 2 am In Toronto with Davido, Treat U Right with Ayra Starr, and My Type with BNXN.

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