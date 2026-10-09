Solana, Firstklaz, Abefe & KW33N B: Four Artists We’ve Featured on On Our Radar

As BellaNaija turned 20 this year, we reinforced one important thing: strengthening the core the platform started with. BN was launched to showcase Africa’s beauty to the world through stories, fashion and weddings. To deepen this commitment, everything we have done this year reinforces the platform’s foundations. From the recent Grand Red Carpet Experience, tagged High Fashion Icon, which is an avenue to celebrate Africa’s vibrant culture, to On Our Radar, a series I launched in August to spotlight a few Nigerian artists whose distinct voices are projected to define Afrobeats in the future.

Through August and September, four artists were spotlighted, each sharing what inspired them to start making music and their absolute dream with music. The series was launched to further strengthen what BellaNaija is known for, which is showcasing African creatives to the world, even before they become global.

The spotlights are as follows:

Solana

For Solana, music has always been a natural way to express herself. She began writing songs at six and took her first steps towards making music professionally while at university, after her roommate introduced her to a recording studio. She describes her sound as YoruPop, an experimental blend that allows her to explore different sounds, emotions, and ideas without being confined to one genre. Her ultimate dream is to share African culture with the world through music that remains authentic to her roots, inspires people to embrace who they are, and leaves a lasting cultural impact.

Firstklaz

Firstklaz grew up surrounded by music, but it was seeing people connect with his songs, sing his lyrics back to him, and relate to his stories that convinced him to pursue it as a career. His sound blends African rhythms and Hausa culture with modern Afrobeats production, bringing together traditional melodies, storytelling, and contemporary influences. Beyond chart success and awards, his dream is to reach a global audience, sell out concerts around the world, create music that people will return to for decades, and inspire a new generation of African artists to embrace their cultural identities.

Abefe

Music has been a part of Abefe’s life since childhood, and his passion for singing eventually found a wider audience through his TikTok covers and relatable, vulnerable storytelling. His songs offer listeners a glimpse into his thoughts, experiences, and perspectives on life, allowing them to connect with the person behind the music. For Abefe, success means being able to shut down London’s O2 Arena with ease — a bold ambition that reflects his desire to grow from an emerging artist into a major name on the global music scene.

KW33N B

KW33N B, also known as B3NEDICTA, grew up surrounded by music, but discovering that she could create her own songs from her thoughts, emotions, and experiences made her see music as more than a passion. It became an outlet for self-expression and a place where she felt understood. Her sound blends Afrobeats, soul, and pop, drawing inspiration from everyday life and the human experience. Her ultimate dream is to share her music with the world, connect with people across cultures, and create timeless songs that bring listeners happiness, comfort, and a sense of connection long after their release.