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We Are Adding Malaika Gray and Marioo’s New Single “My Fever” Straight to Our Playlist

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Music

We Are Adding Malaika Gray and Marioo’s New Single “My Fever” Straight to Our Playlist

Calling the song “My Fever” says everything about the intensity of this love. Whenever these two are together, the energy is completely off the charts. It is about being totally taken with someone in the best possible way.
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If you’ve ever fallen so hard for someone that your whole world changes, Malaika Gray and Marioo’s new track is going to speak directly to your heart.

The duo have come together for “My Fever,” a beautiful track that captures the exact feeling of realizing you are in deep. It speaks to that moment when someone becomes your favourite person, and the one you want next to you through everything life throws at you.

Calling the song “My Fever” says everything about the intensity of this love. Whenever these two are together, the energy is completely off the charts. It is about being totally taken with someone in the best possible way.

Beyond all that energy, the song is built on love. It is not just about physical attraction. It focuses on tenderness, showing up for each other, and that clear feeling of knowing you have found your person.

“My Fever” celebrates the beautiful experience of loving someone deeply that they become part of your daily life.

Watch the full visualizer below:

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