Inspired
“I Don Finally Make My Mama Proud”: Asisat Oshoala Graduates With a Master’s Degree
Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has graduated with a Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sport in London.
Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has added a brand-new title to her name—and this time, it comes with a graduation cap and gown.
The Nigerian football star graduated today, Wednesday, 25 November 2026, with a Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Sports Management from the Global Institute of Sport (GIS) at a ceremony held at Wembley Stadium in London. Sharing photos from the graduation on her Instagram Story, the forward kept her caption short, sweet, and full of charm: “I don finally make my mama proud.”
Long before collecting European trophies and continental awards, the Ikorodu-born athlete attended Aunty Ayo International School in Lagos, where she first started playing football before pursuing the sport professionally. Now, alongside her playing career, she holds a postgraduate master’s degree in sports management—equipping herself for leadership roles off the pitch as well as on it.
On the field, Oshoala remains one of Africa’s most decorated footballers. Playing primarily as a centre-forward—and occasionally out wide as a winger—the 32-year-old represents Nigeria on the international stage as a key pillar of the Super Falcons, and currently plays club football in the Saudi Women’s Premier League for Al-Hilal, following spells with Arsenal, Liverpool, Dalian Quanjian, FC Barcelona Femení, and Bay FC.
Her footballing CV speaks for itself. A six-time CAF African Women’s Footballer of the Year—the first player in history to win the honour six times—Oshoala has won multiple UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies with Barcelona, claimed Liga F and Women’s Super League titles, and represented Nigeria across multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups and Olympic Games. Beyond football, she also runs the Asisat Oshoala Academy and Foundation, which empowers young girls in Nigeria through sports and education.