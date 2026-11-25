People from 121 countries and territories applied to speak, attend or screen their work, and more than 19,000 people joined the programme in person and online, as EWA streamed its sessions live for the first time. Over the six days, more than 150 speakers led nearly 100 panels, masterclasses, workshops, roundtables and podcast sessions, while around 50 films were screened across the week.

The celebrations began on Opening Night at the Livespot Entertarium, where guests were treated to an evening of music, fashion, film and comedy to mark five years of EWA. Sixteen emerging artists performed in front of a room of industry leaders, creatives and partners, and the night featured an exclusive 30-minute screening of University of Side Hustle, the first scripted feature film from Livespot Studios, written by Dami Elebe and executive produced by Deola Art Alade.

By day, EbonyLife Place hosted a packed programme across seven tracks: Film & TV; Music; Fashion & Beauty; AI & Tech; Art & Animation; Live Events & Production; and Creative Enterprise. Nissi Ogulu led a masterclass on animation as Africa’s next big storytelling frontier, and From Lagos to Disney explored what it takes to bring African stories to global screens. Creators picked up practical tips in sessions with Victoire, Ifeoma Udeme and Canva. Other sessions tackled sync licensing, music funding, building Africa’s touring circuit and turning creative skills into businesses. The podcast stage kept the energy going with live recordings of CreativiTea and Crea8torium, which closed the final day.

Fashion took over the Entertarium for The Runway Coterie, an evening of bold collections that ended with the announcement of the EWA Fashion Lab winners after a week-long programme with mentors. Hooked By Lade won first place with ₦2 million, Estaz took second place and ₦1 million, and Melira placed third, winning ₦500,000. Lush Hair styled the runway as the show’s hair sponsor.

Next door, the EWA Art Floor invited guests into The Spaces Between Us, an exhibition that blended photography, painting, installation, archival work, fashion and live performance. Curated by Jumoke Sanwo and produced with Revolving Art Incubator (RAI) as it celebrated its tenth anniversary, the exhibition featured work by 21 Nigerian artists and seven fashion designers.

In the EWA Sound Lab, producers and songwriters spent time creating alongside Banx & Ranx, the Grammy-nominated, Juno Award-winning duo whose credits include records for Sean Paul, Dua Lipa and Ella Eyre. Filmmakers also had a dedicated moment in the spotlight as the British Council’s Film Lab Africa 2 Lagos Showcase premiered new work from its cohort of Nigerian screenwriters and creative producers.

The 2026 EWA Ambassadors, Qing Madi, Malik Afegbua, Juma Jux, Boubacar Jiba, Akin Faminu, Genoveva Umeh, Efa Iwara, Motolani Alake and Collins Sekaugo, represented the breadth of talent EWA brings together, from music and film to digital art, fashion and tech.

“Five years ago, we set out to build a home for African creativity, a place where talent is celebrated and given what it needs to go further,” said Deola Art Alade, Founder and Convener of Entertainment Week Africa. “This year, watching emerging artists, designers and filmmakers take their moment on our stages, with people tuning in from around the world, reminded us why we do this. African entertainment is having its moment, and we want to make sure the people behind it can build careers and businesses that last.”

That ambition also showed in the work behind the scenes, where the EWA Deal Room awarded ₦12 million in grants to creative and creative-tech startups, and around 30 mentors supported founders and designers throughout the week.

EWA 2026 was sponsored by Pepsi, MTN, The Singleton, Indomie and Lush Hair, alongside Livespot and Rent A Rig, with EbonyLife Place as the venue partner.

Entertainment Week Africa returns from 9–14 November 2027, and registration is open at ewafrica.com/apply. For news, opportunities and first looks at what’s coming next, subscribe at ewafrica.com/newsletter and follow @ewafrica_ on Instagram.