

Mentors, mentees, professionals and members of the public gathered at Eko Atlantic, Lagos, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for the annual Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Mentoring Walk. Led by WISCAR Founder and Chairperson, Amina Oyagbola, the walk forms part of the lead-up to the organisation’s 18th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference.

Participants were paired up for the walk along the Eko Atlantic, each with someone they had not met before. At the end of the route, they switched to new mentor-mentee partners for a short mentoring session, which gave everyone two fresh conversations in one morning.

Back at the meeting point, participants shared what they had learnt from their partners, from career advice to personal lessons.

Nutritionist Sherese Ijewere then led a session on healthy eating and answered questions on everyday food choices. Coach Bobbie Tee of Happy Heart Fitness, closed the morning with a Zumba session.

Next stop: the conference

The walk sets the stage for WISCAR’s 18th Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference, themed “Courage in Action: Shaping Policies and Structures for Inclusive Progress.” The conference takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

Highlights include:

A keynote from Dr Ndidi Nwuneli , former President and CEO of the ONE Campaign and Founder of LEAP Africa, who will also receive this year’s Distinguished WISCAR Award.

, former President and CEO of the ONE Campaign and Founder of LEAP Africa, who will also receive this year’s Distinguished WISCAR Award. Speakers including Badejo-Okusanya , SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM)

, SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, and Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) The launch of WISCAR’s CIPM-endorsed Corporate Mentoring Playbook



The graduation of Cohort 2 of the Women in Law Mentoring Programme



Register now at https://wiscar.ng/almc.

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