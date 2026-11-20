The third edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) has concluded successfully, attracting over 20,000 attendees from November 9 to 15, 2026. Featuring more than 25 productions, international performances from Kenya, Brazil, Norway and Canada, high-profile diplomatic engagements and a spectacular Opening Night Gala, the festival reinforced its growing position as an important platform for showcasing Nigerian creativity and connecting global theatre communities.

The impressive turnout, diversity of productions and international participation demonstrated the growing appetite for live theatre and the potential of cultural platforms to stimulate creative enterprise, encourage international collaboration and strengthen Nigeria’s global cultural presence.



A Vision For Global Recognition

Speaking on the success of the festival, Founder and Creative Producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters, said:

“Our ambition has always been to create more than a theatre festival. We want to build a platform that places Lagos firmly on the global cultural map, gives African stories the international visibility they deserve and creates meaningful opportunities for our artists. Welcoming over 20,000 attendees, presenting more than 25 productions and bringing international performers from four countries to Lagos is a powerful affirmation of this vision. Theatre is not just entertainment; it is an instrument of cultural identity, economic opportunity and global influence. The Stage Is Everywhere, and Africa must claim its rightful place on that stage.”

A Week Of Culture And Collaboration

The festival opened on November 9 with Theatre Meets Food at Kaly Restaurant, featuring celebrated chef Hilda Baci in a unique fusion of culinary artistry and live performance. The week also featured diplomatic and cultural engagements hosted by the United States Consul General in Lagos and the British Embassy, alongside a networking reception organised by the British Council for festival directors and participating production companies. These engagements highlighted the importance of international partnerships and cultural diplomacy in advancing Nigeria’s creative industry.



A Celebration Of Excellence

A major highlight was the Opening Night Gala, held on November 13 at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, which welcomed over 1,000 guests, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; the Chargé d’Affaires of the US Mission in Nigeria; the US Consul General; the British Deputy High Commissioner; the Consul General of Brazil; the Consul General of South Africa, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea; alongside other members of the diplomatic corps, heads of institutions, government representatives, international delegates and leading figures in the creative industry.



The Governor received an award in recognition of his support for the arts, while renowned theatre practitioner Ben Tomoloju received a Lifetime Achievement and Legacy Award for his enduring contributions to the development of the arts in Nigeria.

A Global Stage For Theatre

The festival’s main performance programme took place from November 14 to 15 across MUSON Centre, Ouida and KAP Hub, featuring over 25 productions spanning established and emerging Nigerian creatives, school and children’s performances, and international works.

The programme offered audiences diverse theatrical experiences while creating opportunities for cultural exchange and collaboration among Nigerian and international artists. Food, beverage and lifestyle brands also contributed to the festival atmosphere, extending the experience beyond the stage.



Reflecting on the achievement, Vanessa Jev, Festival Director, said:

“This year’s festival demonstrated what is possible when artistic vision, strong partnerships and collective commitment come together. Welcoming over 20,000 attendees, presenting more than 25 productions and hosting international participants from four countries required months of planning and the dedication of an exceptional team. We are proud to have created a platform where Nigerian and international artists could share their work, connect with new audiences and build lasting relationships. This success provides a stronger foundation for expanding the festival’s reach and creating greater opportunities for the creative community.”

LITF 2026 gratefully acknowledges its sponsors: Afreximbank, Waltersmith, Pillar Oil, LEDCO, Prime Atlantic, Nigerian Bottling Company, MTN and Wema Bank, whose generous support contributed to the success of the festival.

The festival also appreciates its partners: United States Consulate, British Deputy High Commission, British Council, Amstel Malta, Kaly, Beat FM, Classic FM, Smooth FM, Avis, Channels TV, BellaNaija, Africa Movie Channel, My Lagos App, Cadbury and Pulse for their invaluable collaboration and support.



Looking Ahead

The successful conclusion of LITF 2026 marks another important milestone in the festival’s ambition to position Lagos as a leading destination for theatre and performing arts in Africa. With growing audience engagement, international participation and institutional partnerships, LITF remains committed to showcasing exceptional talent, promoting cultural exchange and building a sustainable global platform for African storytelling.

LITF 2026 — THE STAGE IS EVERYWHERE.



About LITF

The Lagos International Theatre Festival is an annual celebration of theatre, storytelling and artistic expression, bringing together local and international productions, performers and creative professionals. Through performances, cultural engagements and industry collaborations, LITF promotes artistic excellence, encourages cultural exchange and supports the growth of the performing arts industry, with a vision to position Lagos as a leading theatre destination in Africa.





BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lagos International Theatre Festival