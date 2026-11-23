Ghana’s national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, have officially conquered the world after edging Morocco 1–0 in the final of the 2026 World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) World Cup in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico on Sunday, November 22, 2026. For anyone keeping an eye on international football and West African sporting milestones, this is a moment worth celebrating—it marks Ghana’s very first Amputee Football World Cup crown.

The championship match brought together two African powerhouses and served as a high-stakes showdown between familiar rivals, following Ghana’s earlier continental triumphs against Morocco, including the 2024 African Amputee Cup of Nations final. Captain Richard Arthur Opentil stepped up as the decisive hero, scoring the lone goal in the 32nd minute. From there, Ghana dug deep with grit, smart positioning, and defensive discipline to shut out Morocco and bring the trophy home.

What makes Ghana’s run in Mexico even more memorable is how much they had to overcome in the knockout stages. The Black Challenge defeated the United States 3–1 in the Round of 16, eased past Egypt 2–0 in the quarter-finals behind a brace from forward Mubarik Mohammed, and then edged a tense semi-final 1–1 after extra time before winning 4–3 on penalties.

Individual brilliance shone right alongside the team trophy. Forward Mubarik Mohammed finished as the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals, earning the Golden Boot award. Back home, the achievement sparked widespread celebration, with congratulatory messages from Ghana’s leadership—including President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation—alongside financial backing and pledges from corporate supporters and philanthropists such as Gold Fields Ghana and Mohammed Raii through the EEZZY Group Foundation. Speaking after the victory, captain Richard Arthur Opentil dedicated the triumph to Ghana and its supporters as an early Christmas gift to the nation.

If you are wondering what the WAFF Amputee Football World Cup is all about, it is the premier international championship for amputee football, governed globally by the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF). Played according to rules adapted from FIFA’s Laws of the Game, amputee football is fast-paced, physically demanding, and thrilling to watch.

Matches feature seven players per side—outfield players with lower-limb amputations playing on forearm crutches without prostheses, and goalkeepers with single-arm amputations—with crutches treated as part of the player’s body rather than a tool to intentionally play the ball.

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Photo Credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Instagram