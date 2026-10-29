Google Pay Now Available to Visa Card Holders in Nigeria for Fast, Secure Digital Payments

Visa, one of the world’s leaders in digital payments, applauds the launch of Google Pay by participating financial institutions in Nigeria, supported through Visa’s partnership with Google. Eligible Visa cardholders of participating financial institutions can now securely add their cards to Google Wallet and make fast, convenient, and secure payments across millions of contactless acceptance points and online merchants.

The launch by participating financial institutions marks another significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital payments journey, providing consumers with a simple and secure way to pay using their Android devices. By adding their eligible Visa cards to Google Wallet, users can tap to pay in stores, make purchases online, and enjoy a seamless payment experience across Google’s ecosystem.

Google Pay uses tokenization technology to help protect payment information. Instead of storing or sharing a customer’s card number during transactions, a unique digital token is used, providing an additional layer of security while maintaining a fast and convenient checkout experience.

As consumer demand for digital-first payment experiences continues to grow, the partnership between Visa and Google, working alongside Nigerian financial institutions, aims to support contactless payment adoption and provide Nigerians with more ways to pay securely wherever Visa contactless payments are accepted.

“At Visa, we are committed to advancing the future of payments by delivering innovative, secure, and seamless payment experiences for consumers across Nigeria and beyond. Through our partnership with Google, we are pleased to support our financial institution partners as they bring Google Pay to their cardholders, combining the security of Visa’s global payment network with the convenience consumers increasingly expect in a digital-first world. Helping more people pay with confidence using their mobile devices supports digital commerce, financial inclusion, and the continued growth of Nigeria’s digital economy,” said Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Cluster Head, Visa West Africa. “We are delighted to bring Google Wallet to Nigeria, a market at the forefront of financial innovation in Africa. Google Wallet makes everyday transactions faster and safer while removing the friction of carrying physical cards. By working alongside Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, we are expanding access to modern digital payment tools for millions of everyday consumers,” said Olumide Balogun, Country Director, Google West Africa

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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