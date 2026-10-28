S.E.A CONSULTING Showcases Nigerian Craftsmanship at Design Week Lagos 2026

At this year’s Design Week Lagos, S.EA.CONSULTING brought its vision to REDESIGN AFRICA to life through an interactive exhibition that invited visitors to touch, listen, explore and connect. At this year’sbrought its vision toto life through an interactive exhibition that invited visitors to touch, listen, explore and connect.

Presented at the National Theatre, Lagos, the installation placed local craftsmanship at the centre of a contemporary African living experience. Deep burgundy surfaces, raw tree bark, sculptural textures and a contemporary sofa from S.EA.HOMES created a setting shaped by Nigerian culture and heritage.

Finishing materials were served on a dark hardwood table supported by clear acrylic bases, giving the illusion of floating wood. Guests could handle samples and discover the possibilities behind the finished spaces. Wireless headphones offered a choice of music and the founder’s statement, while a digital screen introduced the firm’s services, products, and projects. An in-house photographer captured visitors engaging with the installation, making their presence part of its story. Finishing materials were served on a dark hardwood table supported by clear acrylic bases, giving the illusion of floating wood. Guests could handle samples and discover the possibilities behind the finished spaces. Wireless headphones offered a choice of music and the founder’s statement, while a digital screen introduced the firm’s services, products, and projects. An in-house photographer captured visitors engaging with the installation, making their presence part of its story.

Through this approach, S.EA.CONSULTING made a clear statement: African exhibitions should give local makers, materials and ways of living a central role. Cultural heritage offers a foundation for contemporary design that meets global standards of quality, functionality and execution.

The experience connected interior architecture with sourcing, craftsmanship and everyday life, demonstrating how collaboration transforms individual products into spaces with meaning.

For S.EA.CONSULTING, showing the world how we live begins with recognising the value of what we make, the stories we carry and the hands that bring our ideas to life.

Rooted in culture. Built through collaboration. REDESIGN AFRICA.

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