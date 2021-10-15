Hey Lagos! Design Week is here with another Edition full of Exciting Activities | October 21

Design Week Lagos (DWL) is one of the leading design weeks on the African continent, conceived to present and celebrate the best in contemporary African design across categories while bringing international field leaders and visitors to experience the most exciting work from the region. Founded by African design advocate Titi Ogufere, DWL was first established in 2019 as a citywide celebration held in Lagos, Nigeria over ten days, promoting creativity, innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and technology.

DWL is a growing annual celebration and convening, with core programs including a central exhibition showcasing new work from across the continent, an awards program, and a series of talks and lectures. In addition to presenting new product design, DWL’s program highlights and explores new pathways in manufacturing methods, illuminating ingenuity, and information sharing so that a growing community of contemporary designers can better tap into a rich history of craftsmanship and unique material knowledge across the continent.

DWL will take place in various venues across the city of Lagos from October 21st to 31st, 2021. The theme for the 2021 design week is “Design Revolution”. Given the limitations of the global pandemic, this year’s program will be tight and targeted, with more robust digital components.

