Mo Abudu, Chimamanda Adichie, Richard Mofe-Damijo were MIPAD 2021 Honorees | Get the Scoop

It was a great day for Nigeria as honourees were being called up, one after the other, to be recognized for making the global 100 lists either – the Creative 100 or the 100 Under 40 – announced by the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. This year’s global event was sponsored by WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company while the Lagos viewing event was sponsored by Platform Capital Group.

The global lists were announced on Sunday, October 3, live from One un Plaza in New York City with viewing events around the world, following the opening of the 76thUN General Assembly during MIPAD Recognition and Awards Ceremony as part of the activities marking the annual Recognition Week.

The honourees, who were among the two hundred people of African descent listed from across the globe, include Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a multi-award-winning novelist; Mosunmola (Mo) Abudu, founder of Ebony Life Television; Senator Ben-MurrayBruce, founder of the SilverBird Group; Richard Mofe-Damijo, actor, producer and one-time Commissioner in Delta State; Reni Folawiyo, founder of ALARA, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, a creative content photographer and publisher of Mania Magazine.

Others are Femi Kuti, an afrobeat musician; Ali-Baba Atunyota Akpobome, a celebrated comedian; Dakore Egbuson, an actress and ambassador of Amnesty International; Steve Babaeko, an advertising and music executive; and Tega Peter Oghenejobo, the Chief Operating Officer of Marvin Global (Marvin Records); among many others.

Kamil Olufowobi, Chief Executive Officer of MIPAD said that the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) platform is aimed at recognizing outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent, from around the world, for their positive contributions. According to him,

“Every year, MIPAD publishes a unique global 100 list that identifies outstanding individuals or groups of African descent worldwide, pairing those based in the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa across four core categories – Politics and Governance, Business and Entrepreneurship, Media and Culture, and Activism & Humanitarian”

This year’s honourees in the Creative 100 Edition were selected for their outstanding service and commitment to excellence in the creative industry and are in tandem with the UN Declaration of 2021 as the International Year for the Creative Economy.

“With the declaration of 2021 as the International Year of Creative Economy by the United Nations, MIPAD’s Recognition Week 2021 is celebrating high achievers of African descent who are using creativity to uplift and change the narratives for people of African descent worldwide,” said Olufowobi.

This year’s Recognition Week ceremonies, which turned out to be a virtual world-whirl tour of excellence, was broadcast live from New York City and featured insightful global discussions, leadership development training, talent acquisition, film screening, masterclass, and awards ceremony.

Many Nigerians gathered at the EbonyLife Place, Lagos where the global proceedings were aired live in an event featuring a cocktail reception, dinner, and networking, and sponsored by the Platform Capital Group, a leading provider of investment and advisory services. The event was anchored by Stephanie Busari, CNN Nigeria Bureau Chief.

Busari re-enacted WarnerMedia’s position on MIPAD’s endeavors towards projecting the people of African descent. “WarnerMedia is thrilled to partner with MIPAD for the remaining three years of the UN’s proclaimed International Decade of People of African Descent to support the contributions of people of African descent globally.”

In his own remarks, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Platform Capital Group, Akindele Akintoye, also an honouree, extolled the efforts of MIPAD in changing the narratives of the African race.

“What MIPAD represents, for me, is people engaging and talking and sharing stories because sharing stories is what built the world, what changed the world. Sharing stories is what made man become more intelli gent than animals. As we share our successes in arts, in sciences, in music, in architecture, in finance, we are hoping to hold a conversation around what’s working for us so we can avoid the pitfalls from the past.”

Another honouree, Tega Oghenejobo of Marvin Global, was excited about the recognition and thanked MIPAD for the honor.

“All I ever wanted to do was to play my role in changing our narrative for the best. I am grateful to be recognised as one of the Most Influential 100 Under 40 in the Class of 2021 Edition. Thanks to MIPAD100 for this recognition and everyone who has been part of my growth.”

The Nigerian honourees, alongside their counterparts, the world over in the Class of 2021 Edition, will be hosted at the Global Gathering ceremony, scheduled for March 25, 2022, when MIPAD will be having its 5th Anniversary Gala.

Please visit MIPAD class of 2021 for the official global list and download the announcement publication.





