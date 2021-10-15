You are invited to Mabello Shopping Party! Don’t Miss Out

Connect with us

Published

17 seconds ago

 on

For 8 years, Mabello Clothier has served as one of Lagos’ leading plus-size clothier. The Creative Director Osa Aisen’s vision has always been to empower women of all sizes to look and feel their best.
“ We work to create clothes that meet the fashion needs of our clients, to always be relevant in their lives, and form lifelong relationships. Many seasons and countless collections later, the brand’s ethos of style meets comfort remains more relevant than ever to today’s woman. In a post-pandemic world, more women are looking to strike a balance between the two, and Mabello certainly delivers with vibrant boubous in luxe fabrics, striking ankara and tulle dresses, and their signature embellished aso-oke mix named after the Founder’s Mother; The ‘Modupe Kabuki’ kimono, is a regal representation of poise and style”.
Having established their flagship store in Lekki, the brand moves into a new phase as they prepare to move into the heart of Ikoyi. The shopping party and relaunch take place on Sunday, October  17, 2021, at their brand new store; 44 Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The brand plans to unveil a new brand identity
and a collection. We’re inviting all plus-size women to Experience The New Mabello!
For a Virtual Mabello Experience
Call +234 704 264 3635

