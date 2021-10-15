Light up your Weekend with the Guinness Bright House Party | October 16

Connect with us

Guinness is opening the doors to the Guinness Bright House, an immersive experience off its Black shines the brightest campaign to champion culture and cheerlead Nigeria’s brightest creatives across Music, Fashion, Art, Film, and Photography. On Saturday, October 16th, consumers will enjoy an enriching opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the nation’s favorite stout with an air of inventiveness and self-expression;

At the Guinness Master Class, creatives will be inspired and empowered with an explosive music masterclass with Meji Alabi, Aibee Abidoye, and other music aces, as well as stimulating sessions on Film, Photography, Fashion, and Art by Kemi Adetiba, Anny Roberts, Oshioma Igwonobe and a host of other creative geniuses. At 17:59, The Guinness Bright House Party, which promises to be the nation’s most colorful, bursting with energy party experience, will close with a major bang, thanks to the electric live performances by Buju, Blaqbonez, The Cavemen, and Ckay. Party rockers will also enjoy fabulous DJ sets by fan-favorite DJs; Big DSF and DJ Titanium while enjoying the rich taste of Guinness.

Speaking about the experience, Uche Nwalie, Marketing Manager, Guinness Nigeria, explained;

“Guinness Bright House Event is our gift to creatives to come together not only to share an ice-cold Guinness but also ideas and energy. This experience is a celebration of a generation of creatives inspired by each other and the people around them, to unite and boldly take on opportunities in front of them.”

Fusing creativity and socializing, Guinness Bright House will be a hub for people to connect and inspire each other with creativity, inspiration, and of course, Guinness.

Follow GuinnessNGR on Instagram and Guinness Nigeria Facebook to keep up to date with the excitement of the experience. You can also follow the hashtags #GuinnessBrightHouseParty #GuinnessBSB #BrightHouseParty on social media.

Sponsored Content

