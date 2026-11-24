The months-long off-pitch dispute surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final has come to an official close, with Senegal reinstated as the tournament’s champions.

Today, Tuesday, 24 November 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)—the independent international body headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, that settles global sports disputes through arbitration—ruled unanimously in favour of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF). The verdict overturns the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board’s earlier decision that stripped the Teranga Lions of the trophy and handed a 3–0 forfeit victory to hosts Morocco.

For football lovers across the continent, many of whom watched two of Africa’s finest sides battle through one of the most dramatic finals in AFCON history, the verdict restores the outcome decided on the pitch in Rabat on 18 January 2026.

In that January final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Senegal edged Morocco 1–0 after extra time courtesy of a decisive strike from Pape Gueye. However, the match had been halted late in regulation time while still goalless after referee Jean–Jacques Ngambo Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review. Several Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest for roughly 14 minutes before returning—following interventions from teammates including captain Sadio Mané—to finish the match in the 109th minute (90+19). Morocco’s Brahim Díaz missed the resulting penalty, and Senegal went on to win in extra time.

Two months later, in March 2026, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that Senegal’s temporary walk-off amounted to a forfeiture under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations, awarding Morocco a 3–0 administrative win and the championship.

The FSF lodged its appeal with CAS on 25 March 2026, followed by a closed-door hearing in Lausanne on 8 October 2026 before a three-member panel presided over by French sports law expert Prof. Gérald Simon, alongside Prof. Luigi Fumagalli (Italy) and Prof. Dr. Ulrich Haas (Germany).

In its official statement released today, CAS confirmed that Senegal’s original victory stands: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF, in French) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (AFCON 2025). The decision rendered by the CAF Appeal Board is set aside and the decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board is reinstated. Consequently, the result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal).”