Olumide Oworu Declares House of Representatives Bid for Surulere Constituency 1 in 2027

Actor and media personality Olumide Oworu has declared his intention to contest for the Federal House of Representatives seat for Surulere Constituency 1 in the 2027 general elections. He will be running under the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Olumide, who grew up in Surulere, Lagos, has a long-standing connection to the constituency. He began his acting career as a child, appearing in television productions such as Everyday People, before gaining wider recognition for his role in The Johnsons and other Nigerian film and television projects.

This is his second attempt to enter legislative politics. In 2023, he declared his intention to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly under the Labour Party. However, administrative challenges prevented his name from appearing on the final ballot.

Reflecting on that experience in his candidacy announcement on Instagram, Olumide said the support he received from young people in Surulere had strengthened his belief in their readiness for more active participation in governance.

“Despite the administrative hurdles that left our names off the final ballot, your resilience showed me that our vision was never a passing phase. Instead, it was the beginning of something much more significant,” he wrote.

Explaining his decision to contest again, this time for a seat in the House of Representatives, he added: “We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while our future is decided by a political class that won’t have to live with the consequences of today’s choices.”

His campaign has highlighted issues including gaps in public services, community infrastructure and the participation of young Nigerians in policy decisions. Announcing his candidacy, he said he looked forward to continued support as he and his supporters worked towards what he described as a mission to “Reset Nigeria”.