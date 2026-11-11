Seven New Tracks From Rema? E-Mortal Boy (EMB) Is Coming Next Week

Rema is getting ready to give fans a fresh body of music! The Nigerian singer has officially announced that his new seven-track EP, E-Mortal Boy (EMB), will be released next Friday, 20 November 2026. It’s been a little while since his last EP, so there’s plenty of reason for fans to be curious about what he has been working on.

The 26-year-old Benin City star first introduced himself to listeners with his self-titled debut EP in 2019, released under Mavin Records and Jonzing World. Since then, he’s built an impressive catalogue, moving between different sounds while taking his music to audiences around the world. His 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses, marked a major turning point in his career, followed by the return to a more raw Afrobeats sound on the 2023 EP Ravage. In 2024, he switched things up again with HEIS, his high-intensity sophomore album, which earned him further international attention.

Now, Rema is opening another chapter with E-Mortal Boy (EMB). The project already has two singles to introduce its sound: “Oh No” and the fan-favourite “TEA“. Both tracks give listeners an early taste of the music surrounding the new release, although Rema is keeping the rest of the project under wraps for now. The full tracklist and details of any featured artists have yet to be revealed.

With seven tracks, E-Mortal Boy (EMB) will be Rema’s first EP since Ravage and his latest project following HEIS. The singer is set to release it on digital streaming platforms on 20 November, giving fans a new collection to get into as he continues to build on an already eventful musical journey.