Inspired
Beyoncé Becomes First Artist in Grammy History to Earn 100 Nominations!
Beyoncé has become the first artist in history to reach 100 career Grammy nominations, landing a Best R&B Solo Performance nod for “Morning Dew (Donk)” ahead of the 2027 Grammy Awards.
If you have ever wondered what triple digits look like on music’s biggest stage, Beyoncé just gave everyone the answer. The Houston-born global music superstar has officially become the first artist in history to reach 100 career Grammy nominations, hitting the milestone with her latest nod for “Morning Dew (Donk)”, which is nominated for Best R&B Solo Performance at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards (2027 Grammys).
Released in July 2026 ahead of the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album B’Day, “Morning Dew (Donk)” puts her in a category alongside Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Jill Scott, and Nigerian star Tems. To put the 100-nomination milestone into perspective, no other recording artist has ever crossed into triple digits since the Grammys began. Beyoncé had previously been tied with her husband, Jay-Z, at 88 nominations each before breaking that tie in 2024 with 11 nods for Cowboy Carter to reach 99—and this latest recognition pushes her even further ahead as the artist with the highest number of Grammy nominations in history.
It is also a good reminder of how long she has been doing this at the highest level. Beyoncé’s Grammy journey started all the way back in 2000 as part of Destiny’s Child with “Bills, Bills, Bills”, and across more than two decades as a solo artist, group member, and collaborator, she has built a record that keeps stretching further ahead of the pack.
Alongside holding the title for the most Grammy nominations of all time, she is already the most awarded artist in Grammy history with 35 wins, a record she first broke in 2023 when she surpassed late conductor Georg Solti’s 31 trophies. She pushed that tally even higher at the 2025 Grammys, taking home three awards—Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, as well as Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” alongside Miley Cyrus.
Now all eyes turn to Sunday, 7 February 2027, when the 2027 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and we find out whether nomination number 100 turns into Grammy win number 36.