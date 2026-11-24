There was a time when Williams Alamu would rather not sit an examination than risk getting a grade he wasn’t happy with. A B or a C in his Cambridge A-levels felt like a possibility he wasn’t ready to entertain, so he didn’t write the exams. A few years later, at 23, he has graduated from the University of Ibadan with a B.Sc. in Statistics, First-Class Honours and a CGPA of 3.65/4.0. Somewhere along the way, he decided that fear was no longer going to make his decisions for him.

When Williams got into UI, he had a rather ambitious plan: become the Best Graduating Student in his faculty. Getting there would require more than good intentions. There were 5:30am wake-ups, difficult Statistics courses, friends who became unofficial tutors, a ChatGPT Pro subscription in 300 level, job offers he turned down and one Demography exam that kept him awake for 36 hours. University, as it turns out, came with quite a few plot twists.

In this interview with BellaNaija, Williams takes us through the habits, people and decisions that shaped his academic journey. He also tells us whether he got that coveted top spot, what he learnt from the opportunities he put on hold, and what he would tell another student hoping to graduate with First-Class Honours. If that’s a goal you’re working towards, you may want to take notes. Literally or otherwise.

At what point did you realise you were chasing a record-breaking grade? Was it a goal from Day 1, or did it evolve?

It was a goal from day one, actually. When I gained admission into the University of Ibadan, I already had my mind set on graduating as the Best Graduating Student in my faculty. I knew becoming the overall Best Graduating Student in the university would require an extraordinary amount of work, but I felt being the best in my faculty was something I wanted to work towards. And, of course, that would also mean graduating as the best student in my department.

The motivation behind that goal goes back to shortly after secondary school, when my parents enrolled me in a Cambridge A-level programme. I went into it hoping to achieve three A-stars, but Chemistry was a major struggle. As the examinations approached, I became increasingly worried about my performance. I think I was more afraid of not meeting my own expectations than I was of the examination itself. The thought of getting a B or C frightened me so much that I eventually decided not to sit for the examinations.

When I eventually gained admission into the University of Ibadan, I didn’t want to repeat that experience. I saw university as an opportunity to approach things differently. Rather than allow the fear of falling short to determine what I attempted, I wanted to embrace the challenge and give it my best effort. That’s where the ambition to become the Best Graduating Student in my faculty came from.

In the end, I didn’t graduate as the Best Graduating Student in my faculty or department, but I graduated with a First Class, and that’s something I’m genuinely happy about. It wasn’t exactly the outcome I had envisioned, but unlike my experience with Cambridge A-levels, I didn’t allow the fear of falling short to stop me from trying. I set a goal, gave it my best effort, and saw it through. For me, that alone was a significant part of my growth.

Explain your systems. Beyond “reading hard,” what were the specific study techniques or daily schedules that kept you at the top?

I think one of the most important things I did was try my best not to miss classes. I attended a public university, so there were always distractions, but I made a conscious effort to be present. I wouldn’t say I paid 100% attention in every class, but I realised there was value in simply being there. Sometimes, lecturers made important statements or gave hints that proved useful in examinations.

I also started studying by the fourth week of each semester, after giving myself some time to settle in and enjoy school. I would go over what had been taught that week and revisit earlier topics whenever I needed more background knowledge. Whenever I struggled with a question or finally understood a difficult concept, I took notes so I could return to them during examinations rather than start figuring things out all over again.

I also relied heavily on my friends and was never ashamed to ask questions when I didn’t understand something. I was fortunate to have classmates who were willing to help, including Lateef Basunu, Akinmusire Esther, Moyosoluwa Opesitian, Shukuroh Oladokun, Franklin David and Samuel Okoosi. Lateef, in particular, was incredibly patient and would spend as much time as necessary explaining difficult concepts to me.

I also learnt that I assimilated information better in the morning. I’ve always been an early riser, usually awake by 5:30 a.m., so I preferred to sleep early rather than force myself to study through the night. I made an effort to plan my days around my priorities. Looking back, there wasn’t one extraordinary technique behind my academic performance. It was a combination of attending classes, studying early, taking notes, asking questions and understanding when I worked best.

What did you have to sacrifice? Tell us about the social events, personal time, hobbies or even sleep you had to put aside to protect your CGPA.

I think the biggest sacrifices I made were actually in my career. Outside academics, I’m a designer, working primarily in product design and web experiences. As I grew in the field, more opportunities started coming my way, including full-time and remote job offers. However, combining those responsibilities with my academic workload was difficult, especially because I had already set a goal for myself at university. I remember receiving an offer to join a company as its founding designer just as I was about to begin my final examinations. There was also another opportunity involving relocation abroad. Both were opportunities I genuinely wanted, but I had invested so much in my education that I didn’t want to compromise on the academic goal I had set for myself.

I wouldn’t say I sacrificed much socially, as I’ve never been someone who attends a lot of parties. My hobbies were a different story. I enjoy video games, but I deliberately waited until after university to buy the Nintendo Switch I had always wanted because I knew it could become another distraction. Sleep was another thing I occasionally sacrificed during examinations. I remember staying awake for almost 36 hours while preparing for a Demography examination, and there were other nights when I studied until 2 or 3 a.m. Looking back, university was about deciding what deserved my attention at different points. I couldn’t give everything the same level of attention, and for those four years, my academics had to take priority.

How did you handle the toughest courses or departmental hurdles that usually break a student’s GPA?

I’ve always believed that when you don’t understand something, there’s no point pretending otherwise. Whenever I struggled with a course or topic, I sought help from people who understood it better. One person who helped me tremendously was Lateef Basunu. I would visit him at his hostel for one-on-one tutorials, where he patiently explained difficult concepts and worked through problems with me. I also reached out to seniors who had done well in those courses because they could share the topics students often struggled with and how best to approach them.

By 300 level, I also started using ChatGPT Pro for my academics. I would ask it to explain difficult concepts and mathematical problems step by step, asking follow-up questions until I understood the reasoning. YouTube was another resource I relied on when I needed a different explanation. Ultimately, I learnt to explore different ways of understanding a topic. If one explanation didn’t work, I tried another. I wasn’t embarrassed to ask for help; I just wanted to understand the material.

What habits, routines, or mindset helped you stay consistent throughout your university journey, and what practical advice would you pass on to students who hope to follow a similar path?

First, put God at the centre of your academic journey. As a Christian, I believe in the help and strength God provides, and I believe in involving Him in every aspect of life, including my education.

Secondly, develop a winning mentality. Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. When you set a goal, give it your best effort and don’t allow setbacks to discourage you.

Be intentional about the company you keep. Surround yourself with friends who encourage you, challenge you intellectually and support your goals. Also, reduce distractions and make the most of the time available to you.

My advice is to study smart, not just hard. Speak to seniors, ask questions and practise past questions. Understand how you learn best rather than copying someone else’s routine. I was more productive in the mornings, so I organised my study time around that. I would also encourage students to start studying early instead of waiting until examinations are close.

Finally, enjoy life outside academics. Make time for your hobbies and other interests, but be clear about your priorities. Whatever goal you set for yourself, be intentional and give it your best effort.