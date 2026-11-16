Nora Awolowo, Teniola Aladese & Hero Daniels Win Big at The Future Awards Africa 2026 | See Full List

A historic hosting line-up spanning five African countries and the introduction of a first-of-its-kind AI assistant named Infinity marked the 20th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), held on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Celebrating The Redefiners: Africa’s AI Generation,” the ceremony recognised young Africans aged 18 to 35 across 26 categories, including technology and innovation, entrepreneurship, governance, music, film, literature, advocacy, sports and fashion.

The anniversary edition was hosted by five personalities from across the continent: Nigerian actress and trained lawyer Genoveva Umeh; Kenyan media personality Claudia Naisabwa; Malawian radio broadcaster and television personality Priscilla Kayira; Botswana television and radio host Resego Motlhokathari; and Tanzanian actor and former Big Brother Africa winner Idris Sultan.

They shared the stage with Infinity, an AI assistant that interacted with the hosts through quick-witted and playful responses, drawing laughter from guests throughout the ceremony. Its introduction brought artificial intelligence into the evening’s entertainment, while musical performances by Sharp Band and the Loud Urban Choir added to the celebrations.

Among the evening’s major winners, Nora Awolowo received the Prize for Young Person of the Year, Teniola Aladese won the Prize for Acting, and Olamidun Ogundoyin took home the Prize for Entrepreneurship. Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, represented at the ceremony by media personality Hero Daniels, received the Prize for Service to Young People.

The ceremony also welcomed representatives of distinguished public figures, including Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Another highlight was the recognition of the first winners of The Future Awards Africa Independent (TFAAi), a state-level initiative established in 2026 to spotlight young changemakers whose contributions may receive limited attention on national platforms. Its first edition covered Rivers, Abia, Oyo and Kano States, extending the awards’ reach into more communities.

Reflecting on the milestone, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said the 20th edition represented a sustained commitment to recognising young Africans shaping the continent’s future. He also highlighted TFAAi as part of the platform’s effort to ensure exceptional work receives recognition wherever it happens.

TFAA co-founders Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams also reflected on the platform’s journey and the generations of young achievers whose stories have shaped its history.

Twenty editions on, The Future Awards Africa continues to recognise young Africans making significant contributions across different fields, while creating room for new voices and achievements across the continent.

Below is the full list of winners from the 20th edition of The Future Awards Africa:

Young Person of the Year

Nora Awolowo

Acting

Teniola Aladese

Technology & Innovation

Maxwell Opondo

Law

Dr Stanley U Nweke-Eze

Film

Jigar Ganatra

Health and Wellness

Mobolaji Ajayi

Fashion

Desiree Iyama

Activism and Advocacy

Habib Sheidu

Music

Samuel Damilare (Abefe)

Lifestyle Content Creation

Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya (Chef T)

Comedy Content Creation

Daniel Ekpe (Awkaman)

Professional Service

Fatou Jeng

Creative Excellence

Emmanuel Whajah

Community Action

Oluwadamilola Atinuke Feyide

Entrepreneurship

Olamidun Ogundoyin

Arts

Blessing Ejiroghene Adewale

Literature

Fatimah Bala

Governance

Emma Inamutila Theofelus

Journalism

Riyah Abdul

Education

Chinwendu Monalisa Agbata

Service to Young People

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Sport

Nene Joy Ojo

On Air Personality

Joey Akan

Performing Arts

Ibukunoluwa Oluyinka Ajagbe

Agriculture

Adaeze Akpagbula

Photography

Oluwatosin Junaid

Energy and Sustainability