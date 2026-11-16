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Nora Awolowo, Teniola Aladese & Hero Daniels Win Big at The Future Awards Africa 2026 | See Full List
Young African change-makers were celebrated across 26 categories at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, with Nora Awolowo and Teniola Aladese leading the winner’s circle.
A historic hosting line-up spanning five African countries and the introduction of a first-of-its-kind AI assistant named Infinity marked the 20th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), held on Saturday, 14 November 2026, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Themed “Celebrating The Redefiners: Africa’s AI Generation,” the ceremony recognised young Africans aged 18 to 35 across 26 categories, including technology and innovation, entrepreneurship, governance, music, film, literature, advocacy, sports and fashion.
The anniversary edition was hosted by five personalities from across the continent: Nigerian actress and trained lawyer Genoveva Umeh; Kenyan media personality Claudia Naisabwa; Malawian radio broadcaster and television personality Priscilla Kayira; Botswana television and radio host Resego Motlhokathari; and Tanzanian actor and former Big Brother Africa winner Idris Sultan.
They shared the stage with Infinity, an AI assistant that interacted with the hosts through quick-witted and playful responses, drawing laughter from guests throughout the ceremony. Its introduction brought artificial intelligence into the evening’s entertainment, while musical performances by Sharp Band and the Loud Urban Choir added to the celebrations.
Among the evening’s major winners, Nora Awolowo received the Prize for Young Person of the Year, Teniola Aladese won the Prize for Acting, and Olamidun Ogundoyin took home the Prize for Entrepreneurship. Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, represented at the ceremony by media personality Hero Daniels, received the Prize for Service to Young People.
The ceremony also welcomed representatives of distinguished public figures, including Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Another highlight was the recognition of the first winners of The Future Awards Africa Independent (TFAAi), a state-level initiative established in 2026 to spotlight young changemakers whose contributions may receive limited attention on national platforms. Its first edition covered Rivers, Abia, Oyo and Kano States, extending the awards’ reach into more communities.
Reflecting on the milestone, Ayodeji Razaq, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, said the 20th edition represented a sustained commitment to recognising young Africans shaping the continent’s future. He also highlighted TFAAi as part of the platform’s effort to ensure exceptional work receives recognition wherever it happens.
TFAA co-founders Chude Jideonwo and Adebola Williams also reflected on the platform’s journey and the generations of young achievers whose stories have shaped its history.
Twenty editions on, The Future Awards Africa continues to recognise young Africans making significant contributions across different fields, while creating room for new voices and achievements across the continent.
Below is the full list of winners from the 20th edition of The Future Awards Africa:
Young Person of the Year
- Nora Awolowo
Acting
- Teniola Aladese
Technology & Innovation
- Maxwell Opondo
Law
- Dr Stanley U Nweke-Eze
Film
- Jigar Ganatra
Health and Wellness
- Mobolaji Ajayi
Fashion
- Desiree Iyama
Activism and Advocacy
- Habib Sheidu
Music
- Samuel Damilare (Abefe)
Lifestyle Content Creation
- Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya (Chef T)
Comedy Content Creation
- Daniel Ekpe (Awkaman)
Professional Service
- Fatou Jeng
Creative Excellence
- Emmanuel Whajah
Community Action
- Oluwadamilola Atinuke Feyide
Entrepreneurship
- Olamidun Ogundoyin
Arts
- Blessing Ejiroghene Adewale
Literature
- Fatimah Bala
Governance
- Emma Inamutila Theofelus
Journalism
- Riyah Abdul
Education
- Chinwendu Monalisa Agbata
Service to Young People
- Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze
Sport
- Nene Joy Ojo
On Air Personality
- Joey Akan
Performing Arts
- Ibukunoluwa Oluyinka Ajagbe
Agriculture
- Adaeze Akpagbula
Photography
- Oluwatosin Junaid
Energy and Sustainability
- Damilola Hamid Balogun