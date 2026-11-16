Tiyani Makamu Wins Miss South Africa 2026!

South Africa has a new queen, and her name is Tiyani Makamu! At a stylish finale held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026, the 27-year-old entrepreneur and youth advocate from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng stepped forward to claim the Miss South Africa 2026 crown. Outgoing titleholder Qhawekazi Mazaleni handed over the reins, while Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo from Edenvale and Lesego Khumo Nyathela from Springs took home the First Princess and Second Princess titles.

Away from the pageant stage, Tiyani Makamu already wears plenty of impressive hats. A graduate of the Pearson Institute of Higher Education, she works as a communications professional, Group Digital Lead, and Client Success Executive, and also runs Hubsela—a small-business support platform she founded to help fellow entrepreneurs build thriving ventures. Her passion for youth employment and business education also shows up in her community work, including supporting a local library initiative in Ivory Park to help young people gain practical skills.

What makes Tiyani Makamu’s reign especially exciting is how different Miss South Africa 2026 looks this year. Under the Motsepe Group of Companies’ ownership, the Miss South Africa Organisation shifted its focus toward homegrown leadership and social impact—meaning neither Makamu nor her runners-up will head off to international competitions like Miss Universe, Miss World, or Miss Supranational. Instead, she gets to pour her entire year into community projects across South Africa through the pageant’s Empower Youth Africa initiative, backed by a R1 million cash prize and access to up to R500,000 from the Impact Fund.

Chatting shortly after her crowning at the Sandton Convention Centre—which hosted the finale for the first time after four years in Pretoria—Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu shared what she hopes to accomplish over the next twelve months: