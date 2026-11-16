Connect with us

Beauty Scoop

Tiyani Makamu Wins Miss South Africa 2026!

Beauty News Scoop

Nigeria's Danielle Adewusi Begins Her Miss Universe 2026 Journey in Puerto Rico

Beauty Style

Naomi Ackie Was Anything but Basic in Sculptural Schiaparelli at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Scoop

From Nigeria to Tanzania, Meet 5 African Beauty Queens to Know in 2026

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Meet Solange Omon, the 21-Year-Old Cameroonian Model Who Made Her Victoria’s Secret Runway Debut

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Engineer Yinka Ogunbiyi’s HaloBraid Wins $75,000 Harvard Innovation Prize

Beauty Scoop

From Guitarists to Athletes, Meet the 12 Miss Guiné-Bissau UK 2026 Contestants

Beauty Events Promotions

Inside La Roche-Posay’s Purple Lab: A Much-Needed Conversation on Hyperpigmentation and Skin Health

Beauty Scoop Style

South Africa’s Romanda Hombir Crowned Miss World Africa 2026!

Beauty News Scoop Style

Tamunosoye Karibi-George Caps Miss World 2026 Journey With Top 12 Finish

Beauty

Tiyani Makamu Wins Miss South Africa 2026!

27-year-old entrepreneur and Hubsela founder Tiyani Makamu has been crowned Miss South Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, succeeding Qhawekazi Mazaleni.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu smiling on stage wearing her crown, sash, grey ruched halter gown, and black velvet coronation cape while holding a bouquet of white flowers.

Tiyani Makamu celebrates on stage moments after being crowned Miss South Africa 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 14 November 2026. Photo Credit: Miss South Africa/Instagram

South Africa has a new queen, and her name is Tiyani Makamu! At a stylish finale held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday, 14 November 2026, the 27-year-old entrepreneur and youth advocate from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng stepped forward to claim the Miss South Africa 2026 crown. Outgoing titleholder Qhawekazi Mazaleni handed over the reins, while Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo from Edenvale and Lesego Khumo Nyathela from Springs took home the First Princess and Second Princess titles.

Away from the pageant stage, Tiyani Makamu already wears plenty of impressive hats. A graduate of the Pearson Institute of Higher Education, she works as a communications professional, Group Digital Lead, and Client Success Executive, and also runs Hubsela—a small-business support platform she founded to help fellow entrepreneurs build thriving ventures. Her passion for youth employment and business education also shows up in her community work, including supporting a local library initiative in Ivory Park to help young people gain practical skills.

Tiyani Makamu wearing dark wavy hair, burgundy oval earrings with gold trim, and smoky eye makeup framed by gold silk drapery and the Miss South Africa logo.

Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu, entrepreneur and founder of Hubsela from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng. Photo Credit: Miss South Africa/Instagram

What makes Tiyani Makamu’s reign especially exciting is how different Miss South Africa 2026 looks this year. Under the Motsepe Group of Companies’ ownership, the Miss South Africa Organisation shifted its focus toward homegrown leadership and social impact—meaning neither Makamu nor her runners-up will head off to international competitions like Miss Universe, Miss World, or Miss Supranational. Instead, she gets to pour her entire year into community projects across South Africa through the pageant’s Empower Youth Africa initiative, backed by a R1 million cash prize and access to up to R500,000 from the Impact Fund.

Chatting shortly after her crowning at the Sandton Convention Centre—which hosted the finale for the first time after four years in Pretoria—Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu shared what she hopes to accomplish over the next twelve months:

My mandate as Miss South Africa is to empower women entrepreneurs by bridging the gaps in access to opportunities, business development and funding. I want to equip women with the skills, resources and financial readiness to build sustainable, thriving businesses. Through entrepreneurship and skills development, I aim to champion the economic empowerment of women and youth across Africa.

Tiyani Makamu wearing a blush pink satin cowl-neck halter top, sleek centre-parted ponytail, and sculptural gold earrings against a warm brown backdrop.

Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu, who will dedicate her reign to domestic entrepreneurship and youth empowerment across South Africa. Photo Credit: Tiyani Makamu/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php