It’s Official! Qhawekazi Mazaleni Is Your New Miss South Africa 2025

South Africa has a new queen! Over the weekend, 24-year-old Qhawekazi Mazaleni from Gonubie, East London, was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 at a dazzling finale held at the SunBet Arena in Tshwane.

The 67th edition of the national pageant wasn’t just about crowns and gowns — it marked a new chapter for the Miss South Africa Organisation with the launch of Empower Youth Africa (EYA), a flagship initiative aimed at equipping young South Africans with tools to drive social change.

Hosted by Nomalanga Shozi and Pamela Mtanga, the evening combined elegance with purpose. Performances from Makhadzi and Langa Mavuso set the tone for a night that celebrated talent, ambition, and unity. The show ended with a composed but emotional Qhawekazi receiving her crown from outgoing queen Mia le Roux, while Luyanda Zuma and Karabo Mareka were named First and Second Princess, respectively.

Qhawekazi’s story is one of both heart and intellect. A speech therapist and Master’s student at the University of Pretoria, she’s currently focusing her research on autism. Before joining the pageant, she had already begun making her mark as an advocate for literacy — even writing and publishing an isiXhosa children’s book that helps young readers learn to read and count in their language.

Following her win, Qhawekazi spoke about what her reign means to her and the vision she hopes to bring to life:

As someone who has experienced the new era of Miss South Africa from the within, I cannot wait to share this journey with you. Our mission is rooted in meaningful change in our communities which will continue far beyond my reign.

This journey is not mine alone to walk, but I carry this incredible community that we have formed together.

As Miss South Africa 2025, Qhawekazi will also serve as the first ambassador of the Empower Youth Africa (EYA) initiative, focusing on youth empowerment through education, entrepreneurship, health, and civic engagement.

Her reign will include a ₦1 million cash prize, a fully furnished luxury apartment, and a range of sponsorships and gifts.