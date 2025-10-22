Connect with us

Beauty

Gold Never Looked So Good! Chlöe Bailey Stuns in Her Futuristic Halloween Look

Chlöe Bailey channelled her inner golden goddess this Halloween, wearing a stunning gold outfit.
For Halloween, Chlöe Bailey went all out in a look that could have walked straight out of a futuristic disco dream. Her outfit was a metallic gold two-piece with a structured bralette and high-waisted trousers, connected by a sheer mesh bodysuit that hugged her figure. The gold fabric had a sleek, liquid-like finish that made every movement look intentional and stylish.

Her styling took things even further. The full, rounded afro paid homage to classic 70s glamour, while her bold makeup, with statement eyes and glossy lips, added just the right touch of shine. She finished the look with gold hoop earrings, a matching choker, and clear pointed heels that kept attention exactly where it belonged: on the outfit.

The entire look was daring. Against the golden backdrop, Chlöe did more than just wear gold; she owned it, proving once again that when it comes to a show-stopping fashion moment, she knows exactly what she’s doing.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

