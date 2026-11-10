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Nigeria’s Danielle Adewusi Begins Her Miss Universe 2026 Journey in Puerto Rico
Medical doctor Dr Danielle Adewusi has arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to represent Nigeria at the 75th Miss Universe pageant ahead of the grand finale on 24 November 2026.
The road to the 75th Miss Universe crown is officially underway, and Nigeria’s representative, Dr Danielle Adewusi, has touched down in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to begin pre-pageant activities.
Danielle was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 on 27 September at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos. Competing as Miss Lagos State against 19 other delegates, her victory marked a full-circle moment: her mother won the national title in 1991, 35 years before her.
An alumnus of King’s College London, Danielle holds an MBBS alongside a first-class honours degree in Psychology. Alongside her medical career, she leads Scrub the Stigma, an initiative focused on expanding healthcare access and raising awareness around women’s health across Nigeria and the UK.
Before taking the national crown, she placed in the Top 5 at Miss Universe Great Britain in 2023 and completed international runway coaching in Thailand. With recent updates by the Miss Universe Organisation removing maximum age limits, 29-year-old Danielle is also among the delegates competing under the expanded eligibility rules.
Arriving in San Juan on Monday, 9 November, Danielle joins nearly 120 delegates from across the globe for preliminary rounds, national costume presentations, and rehearsals.
The grand finale of the 75th Miss Universe pageant takes place on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.