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Double Honours at Oxford! Ogechukwu Elumelu Earns Her MSc & Completes Law Conversion | See Photos

Podcaster and future trainee solicitor at White & Case LLP Ogechukwu Elumelu graduates from the University of Oxford with an MSc and completes her law conversion course.
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Oge Elumelu and Tony Elumelu Oxford Graduation High Five

Oge Elumelu shares a high five with her father, Tony Elumelu, during her Oxford graduation celebrations.

It is a double celebration in the Elumelu household. Ogechukwu Elumelu has officially added another prestigious academic feather to her cap, graduating with a Master of Science degree from the University of Oxford alongside the completion of a rigorous law conversion course.

As the eldest daughter of renowned Nigerian billionaire businessman, philanthropist, and Heirs Holdings chairman Tony Elumelu and medical doctor and entrepreneur Dr Awele Elumelu, Oge has consistently charted an impressive path in academia and leadership.

Oge Elumelu Bridge of Sighs Oxford Graduation

Oge Elumelu celebrates her Master of Science graduation beneath Oxford’s historic Bridge of Sighs.

Before her recent postgraduate milestone at Oxford, she earned her undergraduate degree with honours in Politics and Philosophy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Beyond the classroom, she is widely recognised as a dynamic young voice, hosting the podcast Africa & Everywhere: Conversations with Oge, where she interviews prominent business leaders and changemakers, and founding the Africa & Everywhere Festival in Lagos to connect young professionals with career opportunities. She is also a future trainee solicitor at White & Case LLP.

The graduation ceremony in Oxford drew close family support, with both Tony Elumelu and Awele Elumelu present to cheer her on. Stepping out for the milestone event, Tony Elumelu kept it sharp and classic in a tailored dark suit paired with a crisp white shirt and tie, matching the historic academic atmosphere of the university town.

Tony Elumelu Family Oxford Graduation Walk

Dr Awele Elumelu, Oge Elumelu, and Tony Elumelu walking together through Oxford on graduation day.

Taking to social media to share his excitement, Tony Elumelu posted highlights from the celebration, writing, “Oxford MSc Graduation and Law Conversion Completed! Two major milestones. One incredible TOEGirl! Congratulations, Oge.So proud of you!”

Oge Elumelu Family Graduation Selfie Oxford

Oge Elumelu captures a graduation selfie with her parents, Dr Awele Elumelu and Tony Elumelu.

Dr Awele Elumelu, Oge Elumelu, Tony Elumelu and family posing at Oxford gates.

The Elumelu family gathers on the steps of historic Oxford gates for Oge Elumelu’s graduation photo.

Oge Elumelu and Sister Oxford Graduation Flowers

Oge Elumelu holds a bouquet of flowers alongside her sister at her Oxford Master’s graduation.

Oge Elumelu and Tony Elumelu Exit Oxford Graduation Building

Tony Elumelu accompanies daughter Oge Elumelu out of the graduation venue in Oxford.

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Photo Credit: Tony Elumelu/Instagram

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