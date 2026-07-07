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How Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu and Others Become Billionaires
Sometimes, you ask yourself, how did Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu become so rich? How did they build businesses and scale to reach millions of people? To answer these questions, James Dumoulin, the founder of the financial literacy company School of Hard Knocks, came to Nigeria to interview them. James has interviewed some of the richest people on the planet and has travelled to several countries in the world to interview millionaires and billionaires. He was in Nigeria a while back to interview Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu and other billionaires in the country.
Here are some of the interviews below:
Aliko Dangote
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Tony Elumelu
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Kola Karim
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Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhode
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What do you think is the secret to becoming a billionaire from Nigeria? What have you learned from watching these videos, if you learned anything?