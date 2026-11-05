5 New Albums to Listen to This Week: Skepta, Phyno, Ty Bello & More

Your playlist could do with a little shake-up, and these five albums might be exactly what it needs. Skepta is reconnecting with his roots, Phyno is giving us more of the indigenous rap we love, Ty Bello has two albums exploring different expressions of worship, and Anendlessocean and Tobe Nwigwe are taking their sounds in interesting directions. From UK grime and Nigerian hip-hop to alternative gospel and soul, there’s a lot to discover across these new releases.

Whether you’re in the mood for bars, worship, thoughtful songwriting or music that brings different cultures together, this week’s selection has something worth hearing.

Skepta: The Fork & Knife

Back in 2012, Skepta found himself at odds with a corporatised grime scene, sparking a pivotal career reckoning that eventually led to his landmark 2016 album Konnichiwa. On his long-awaited 15-track sixth album, The Fork & Knife, the 44-year-old MC reflects on his journey as grime’s most influential elder statesman and the son of Nigerian immigrants.

Named after his mother’s favourite proverb, the record is a deep exploration of identity and perseverance. Musically, Skepta bridges continents by blending global diasporic sounds. He teams up with Aya Nakamura on the zouk-infused “Chippie”, taps Asake for the Afrobeats crossover “Aloe Vera”, and recruits Chase & Status alongside Suggs for the sharp single “Innocent Smile”. The project closes with “Belly”, an eight-minute masterclass featuring Boy Better Know members Jme and Frisco.

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Phyno: Let That Sink In

Arriving nearly 10 years after his groundbreaking sophomore record The Playmaker, Phyno’s 15-track sixth solo album, Let That Sink In (LTSI), showcases his timeless command of indigenous rap. Across the record,the Enugu-born star blends soul, R&B, and traditional Nigerian sounds to explore faith, resilience, and personal evolution.

The album features powerhouse collaborations, including Seyi Vibez on the opener “Ndu Ka Aku”, Fireboy DML on “I Believe”, and Jeriq on “Ije Enu”. Whether taking the government to task on “20 Years to Come” or offering uplifting anthems like “Chukwu Okike”, Phyno proves why he remains a definitive voice in African hip-hop.

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Ty Bello: I Speak Lion and I Speak Lamb

Creative powerhouse Ty Bello delivers a massive double-album listening experience with I Speak Lion and I Speak Lamb. Split into two distinct spiritual volumes, the expansive project captures both the bold, triumphant authority of worship and its quiet, intimate moments.

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I Speak Lion leans into explosive, high-energy sounds designed to spark courage, featuring powerful pairings with Sunmisola Agbebi, Greatman Takit, and Limoblaze. In contrast, I Speak Lamb steps into soaking acoustic textures and tender devotional spaces, offering a complete, multi-layered sanctuary for listeners.

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Anendlessocean: Freedom

Alternative Afro-Gospel innovator Anendlessocean expands his personal sonic universe on his full-length studio album, Freedom. Building on the strong momentum of fan-favourite singles like “Promises”, the 14-track project weaves contemporary R&B grooves with uncompromised spiritual messaging.

Highlighted by lush vocal harmonies and atmospheric production on tracks like “Speak On It” with Ryan Ofei and “Let the Church Say” with Wale Adenuga, the album solidifies his unique lane. It stands as a defining milestone for listeners seeking modern alternative soul paired with deep introspection.

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Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe: The Bridge

Houston-born artist Tobe Nwigwe embraces every corner of his heritage on his 12-track collaborative album with his wife, Fat Nwigwe, titled The Bridge. Raised in Alief by Igbo parents from southeastern Nigeria, Tobe seamlessly fuses heavy Texas trap basslines with traditional Nigerian percussion and vocal samples across the project.

The record boasts an impressive lineup, featuring Houston legend Paul Wall, international heavyweights Labrinth and Sia, and hip-hop icons Busta Rhymes and Malice alongside Nigerian acts like Flavour, ODUMODUBLVCK, and The Cavemen. Anchored by Fat Nwigwe’s commanding vocals, the album is a triumphant celebration of holding two cultural truths in one body.